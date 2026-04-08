NAVEE Recognized with Four Wins at 2026 French Design Awards

The awards underscore NAVEE's growing global influence in smart mobility design and engineering.

PARIS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global leader in smart mobility solutions, has hit a major milestone at the prestigious French Design Awards, earning top honors across its electric scooter lineup. The ST5 and XT5 models both took home Platinum Awards, while the NT5 and UT5 secured Gold. The recognition further reinforces NAVEE's growing position as a design and innovation leader in the global smart mobility market.

Award-Winning Design, Engineered for Every Ride

NAVEE’s XT5, ST5, UT5 and NT5 listed as winners at 2026 French Design Awards

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the French Design Awards are globally recognized for celebrating design excellence. NAVEE won four awards, reflecting its user-focused design philosophy and strong innovation capabilities, supported by sustained R&D investment, a global talent network, and rigorous testing standards.

The award-winning models highlight NAVEE's diverse product strengths:

ST5 (Platinum) – Lightweight and durable, designed for efficient urban commuting.

XT5 (Platinum) – A flagship off-road model featuring powerful performance and advanced suspension.

UT5 (Gold) – A sleek, supercar-inspired high-performance e-scooter for urban riders. It was also featured at the 2026 CMG Spring Festival Gala and previously received "Best of CES 2026" from Android Headlines.

NT5 (Gold) – A rugged, user-focused model built for practical performance and a more personalized riding experience.

Innovation Drives Global Recognition

NAVEE's four awards across multiple products reflect its strong commitment to innovation. The company invests more than 20% of its annual budget in R&D, supported by a global talent network and a portfolio of over 200 patents. Its products are validated through certified laboratories and rigorous testing standards, helping drive growing recognition worldwide.

Beyond e-scooters, NAVEE is expanding into a broader smart mobility ecosystem. Following a recent brand upgrade, the company now spans product categories across land, water, and air, leveraging advanced engineering and proprietary AI algorithms to extend its core technologies into new applications.

Contact:

Xinyue Hu

NAVEE PR manager

[email protected]

SOURCE NAVEE