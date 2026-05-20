NAVEE Wins Four A' Design Awards for Its All-Scenario Intelligent Mobility Portfolio

COMO, Italy, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The A' Design Award & Competition, one of the world's leading international design competitions, has announced its annual winners. NAVEE, a global smart outdoor mobility brand, secured four honors across its electric scooters portfolio – UT5 series, NT5 series, XT5 series, and ST5 series. The UT5 series earned the Platinum A' Design Award, while the NT5 series won Gold recognition. The XT5 series and ST5 series were each awarded Silver, making NAVEE the only brand in the short-distance smart mobility category recognized across its full product line. The achievement underscores NAVEE's expanding global presence and influence in intelligent mobility design.

NAVEE secured four honors across the UT5, NT5, XT5, and ST5 series

The A' Design Award & Competition is recognized globally for its rigorous evaluation of innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and social impact, attracting tens of thousands of entries from over 100 countries and regions each year. This year, four NAVEE scooter models across urban commuting, all-terrain riding, and urban exploration received honors, reflecting the brand's growing design strength and user-centric strategy in intelligent mobility.

NAVEE UT5 Series: Supercar-Inspired Design Meets Urban Performance

The Platinum-winning NAVEE UT5 series is the first electric scooter to fully translate supercar-inspired styling into its design, delivering a balance of dynamic performance and everyday practicality.

The UT5 series moves beyond surface automotive cues, adopting a ground-up design approach defined by an aerodynamic silhouette, wide-body stance, and racing-inspired detailing. Its low, streamlined profile is finished with high-gloss metallic surfaces, reinforcing a strong and dynamic visual presence. Beyond its design language, the UT5 series features a low center of gravity and wide-track layout paired with a high-performance dual hydraulic suspension system for enhanced stability. Together, these elements deliver a more dynamic and refined urban riding experience.

NAVEE NT5 Series: Off-Road Capability with Enhanced Riding Steady

The Gold-winning NAVEE NT5 Series redefines the off-road electric scooter with a balance of rugged styling, riding comfort, and modular expansion. Inspired by mech aesthetics, its sharp all-metal body lines and expandable rear fender create a bold yet refined presence. The metal frame with silver-red delivers a strong sense of mechanical power and futuristic design.

Up to 85 km range with NavUltrange™ technology reduces charging interruptions while delivering reliable performance even in low temperatures. Equipped with 150 mm ground clearance and 80mm width off road tread tires, the NT5 Series confidently handle rough roads, curbs, and uneven terrain. A reinforced frame, optimized geometry, and front dual telescopic and rear damping arm suspension system provide steadier handling, better control, and a more stable ride under heavy loads.

NAVEE XT5 Series: Mech-Inspired Engineering for All-Terrain Riding

The Silver-winning NAVEE XT5 series combines a rugged mech-inspired design with dual-motor all-wheel drive to balance off-road capability and everyday urban practicality.

Inspired by heavy-duty mecha and all-terrain vehicles, the XT5 series features a bold red-and-black aesthetic that delivers a powerful off-road presence. Powered by dual 2200W motors, it delivers a top speed of 45 km/h and a maximum range of up to 110 km. For performance and safety, it is equipped with front and rear double-arm spring-damper suspension, 12-inch tubeless off-road tires, and a triple braking system combining dual oil disc brakes with EABS, ensuring stable control on rough terrain. NAVEE Flash Charge technology further enhances usability across diverse riding scenarios.

NAVEE ST5 Series: Black and Gold Redefine Urban Mobility Standards

Also winning Silver A' Design Award, the NAVEE ST5 series is built around the concept of "reinventing efficient urban mobility and defining a sporty, modern aesthetic," combining precision-engineered performance with everyday practicality.

Designed for modern commuters, the ST5 series features a classic black-and-gold finish, where black conveys a technological character and gold adds a refined accent, paired with a silhouette that blends smooth curves and sharp lines. A 3.5-inch smart TFT display and handlebar adopt a floating design, integrating user interaction into the overall form. Powered by a peak 1650W motor, the ST5 series delivers a 28% incline capability, a top speed of 25 km/h (EU) with responsive acceleration, and a TÜV Rheinland-certified range of up to 85 km. For comfort, it is equipped with an upgraded Dual Damping Arm™ suspension system enhancing stability, support, and durability. Safety features include a triple braking system (front disc, rear disc, and EABS) and TCS traction control, ensuring stable performance across diverse urban conditions. Additional functions such as Apple Find My support, Bluetooth keyless unlocking, and app-controlled energy recovery further enhance everyday usability, positioning the ST5 series as a reliable companion for city travel.

Design-Driven Innovation and Global Growth

NAVEE demonstrates a strong understanding of evolving global user needs, supported by sustained investment in R&D and product innovation. Its broad recognition at the A' Design Award marks another key milestone, following "double Platinum and double Gold" at the French Design Award and "one Platinum and five Gold" at the MUSE Design Award, further strengthening its position in global smart mobility design.

Looking ahead, NAVEE will continue to prioritize user-centric innovation and increase R&D investment, while advancing a full-scenario mobility portfolio spanning urban commuting, outdoor exploration, and premium leisure, with the long-term goal of contributing to the development of the global smart outdoor mobility industry.

Contact:

Gia Wang

NAVEE PR manager

[email protected]

SOURCE NAVEE