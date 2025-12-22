NAVEE to Debut at CES 2026, Showcasing High-Performance Mobility Solutions

EL MONTE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a leading innovator in smart mobility, will debut at CES® 2026, to be held from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas, where it will unveil its latest smart mobility solutions designed to address a wide range of riding and usage scenarios, from high-performance applications to everyday urban commuting.

NAVEE will exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall — Booth #10548, and host a Brand Journey & Product Launch Event on January 7, 2026, from 13:30 to 16:00.

NAVEE CES 2026 Invitation

The showcase will feature a new product lineup, including an electric scooter concept inspired by supercar design, GPS-enabled golf push carts with AI-based visual obstacle detection, and off-road dirt bikes, and more, highlighting NAVEE's expanding capabilities in intelligent mobility technology.

Beyond the product lineup itself, NAVEE's CES presence highlights a system-level approach to performance, demonstrating how automotive-grade design philosophy and engineering principles extend across different mobility categories. Through immersive displays and on-site demonstrations, visitors will gain insight into the brand's development mindset and future product direction.

In 2025, NAVEE achieved strong global growth with its flagship electric scooter, the ST3 Pro, which has received positive recognition from media reviewers. The ST3 Pro is also the first electric scooter to adopt automotive-grade suspension materials, reflecting NAVEE's focus on ride comfort and durability.

Today, NAVEE operates in more than 60 countries and regions, spanning North America, the European Union, the Middle East, and beyond.

"CES 2026 marks an important step for NAVEE as we present our expanding mobility portfolio on a global stage," said Mr. Lu, CEO of NAVEE. "Guided by our mission to navigate the infinite possibilities of future mobility, we focus on applying intelligent, automotive-grade engineering and design thinking to build reliable, forward-looking mobility technologies."

NAVEE plans to share additional information and on-site updates during CES 2026, including highlights from its January 7 launch event.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a global smart mobility brand focused on system-level engineering and intelligent technology integration. Leveraging automotive-grade design, advanced suspension systems, and AI-enabled control technologies, NAVEE develops high-performance mobility products designed to support more sustainable and adaptable urban transportation worldwide. Learn more about NAVEE and its vision for next-generation smart mobility at https://naveetech.com/.

SOURCE NAVEE