NAVER D2SF Invests in Cashmere, a Data Infrastructure Platform Bridging Premium Content and AI

- Turning Premium Content into AI-Native Data, Setting a New Standard for Licensing

- Helping Publishers Diversify Revenue and Providing AI Companies with Premium Data

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF, NAVER's in-house corporate venture capital arm, has invested in Cashmere ( https://cashmere.io/ ), a data infrastructure platform bridging premium content and the AI ecosystem. Cashmere's $5M seed round was led by Reach Capital, with participation from NAVER D2SF, Founders Future, Fortitude Ventures, and global content distributor Ingram Content Group.

Cashmere is a platform that connects premium content publishers with AI companies. Built on its proprietary OmniPub infrastructure, Cashmere enables tocken-level access control, rights management, usage tracking, and revenue settlement for premium content. This allows publishers to protect their intellectual property while unlocking new and diversified revenue streams.

For AI companies, Cashmere provides access to scarce, authoritative content beyond widely available web-crawled data. This helps improve the quality, reliability, and differentiation of AI services. By converting premium content into legally compliant AI-native data, Cashmere ensures AI models are grounded in trusted information rather than unverified sources.

Cashmere has already partnered with leading global publishers, including John Wiley & Sons and Harvard Business Publishing, and works with AI companies such as Perplexity. NAVER D2SF plans to explore opportunities for collaboration between NAVER and Cashmere's platform, leveraging its experience as Korea's top search engine for over 25 years.

About NAVER D2SF

NAVER D2SF is NAVER's corporate venture arm, supporting sustainable growth by collaborating with startups. Founded in 1999, NAVER has maintained its position as Korea's leading search engine for over 20 years and operates across commerce, content, fintech, and cloud services. Under the technological vision of D2 (For Developers, By Developers), NAVER is actively developing new technologies and global partnerships to grow as a leading tech company.

To learn more, visit https://d2sf.naver.com/en

SOURCE NAVER