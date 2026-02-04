NAVER D2SF Invests in AI Workflow Automation Platform 'CNAPS.AI'

- Optimized for multi-AI model environments, creating the most efficient workflows using the latest AI models

- Pursuing intelligence mapping for automatic generation of optimal workflows by connecting and combining AI models

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF, NAVER's in-house corporate venture arm, has invested in [CNAPS.AI] a company that developed an automated AI workflow automation platform. This seed round marks CNAPS.AI's first institutional funding since its founding in October 2025, led by NAVER D2SF, with participation from Bluepoint Partners, Laguna Investment, and Joyakdol Fund.

CNAPS.AI has developed a studio that connects various AI models to quickly generate the best outputs. Ultimately, the company aims to achieve intelligence mapping—where users simply input their desired task and the system automatically builds the optimal workflow by determining which AI models to connect and how to combine them with performance and cost in mind.

The company is focused on addressing challenges in multi-AI model environments. In the current multi-AI model landscape, where high-performance AI models are released in rapid succession, finding the optimal model takes significant time. Notably, one of the main reasons AI projects fail is the excessive time and cost required to explore optimal models and integrate the right models into a cohesive workflow.

Launched in early 2026, CNAPS.AI's first product supports and connects over 50 popular AI models for text and image generation, drawing interest from the e-commerce, entertainment, and content industries. The company regularly adds the latest AI models to its platform and plans to expand its AI model support to include additional modalities, such as voice, video, and 3D, through future updates.

CNAPS.AI's cofounding team, which includes CEO Innfarn Yoo, has accumulated experience at NVIDIA, Google Research, and global gaming companies. Their extensive background in AI R&D and commercialization is one of the company's key strengths.

Yang Sang-hwan, Head of NAVER D2SF, stated, "We expect CNAPS.AI to ultimately evolve into an intelligence map optimized for users' needs and contexts." He added, "NAVER D2SF will continue to discover and invest in bold entrepreneurs who pioneer new standards and approaches in the evolving AI landscape, supporting their growth."

