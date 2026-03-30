NAVER D2SF Makes Follow-On Investment in Soundable Health, an AI-Driven Health Tech Startup Scaling in the U.S. Market

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF, the corporate venture capital arm of NAVER, has made a follow-on investment in Soundable Health, a health tech startup leveraging AI-powered acoustic analysis to enable clinical-grade diagnostics through everyday devices. Having participated in Soundable Health's seed round in 2019, NAVER D2SF joined this Pre-Series A round, citing the company's demonstrated product-market fit (PMF) and strong growth trajectory in the U.S. healthcare market.

Soundable Health has developed proprietary AI models that analyze acoustic signals generated by the human body to monitor health conditions. Its flagship product, proudP, is a clinical-grade solution that analyzes urine flow sounds to assess and track urinary symptoms associated with conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and overactive bladder (OAB). Built on a dataset of over 500,000 real-world home tests, the smartphone-based solution achieves 97% accuracy without requiring specialized hardware.

As an FDA Class II medical device, proudP delivers clinical-grade measurements while meeting stringent standards for quality and data privacy. By removing the need for clinic-based equipment, the solution significantly improves accessibility, enabling patients to perform uroflowmetry tests conveniently at home.

To date, proudP has been adopted by over 130 urology clinics and 50,000 patients across the United States, with continued growth in both direct-to-consumer usage and long-term engagement. In 2026, the company expects accelerated adoption as the service becomes eligible for insurance reimbursement, including Medicare. Soundable Health is also expanding B2B partnerships with global pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer electronics companies, while extending its platform to adjacent areas such as respiratory monitoring through cough analysis.

The Soundable Health team brings deep expertise across AI, data science, and healthcare. From the start, the company has validated its technology through rigorous clinical and commercial execution in real-world healthcare settings.

"As populations age globally, there is a growing need for simple, continuous, and accessible health monitoring. We see acoustic AI as a foundational technology for the aging space—enabling earlier detection, better chronic care management, and more independent living." said Catherine Song, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Soundable Health. "With expanding insurance coverage and B2B partnerships in 2026, we are positioned to scale this capability across urology, respiratory health, and beyond."

"Successful global expansion requires not only strong technology, but also the ability to build products that truly meet the needs of customers and the market," said Sanghwan Yang, Head of NAVER D2SF. "Soundable Health has demonstrated this through its strong execution and persistence, and we expect continued growth in the North American healthcare market."

Website: https://soundable.health

About NAVER D2SF

NAVER D2SF is NAVER's in-house corporate venture arm, supporting sustainable growth by collaborating with startups. Founded in 1999, NAVER has maintained its position as Korea's leading search engine for over 20 years and operates across commerce, content, fintech, and cloud services. Under the technological vision of D2 (For Developers, By Developers), NAVER is actively developing new technologies and global partnerships to grow as a leading tech company.

To learn more, visit https://d2sf.naver.com

SOURCE NAVER