NAVER D2SF Makes Follow-On Investment in Nuvilab, AI Nutrition Analytics Startup

SEONGNAM, South Korea, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER D2SF, the corporate venture capital arm of NAVER, has made a follow-on investment in Nuvilab, an AI-powered nutrition analytics healthcare startup. Following its seed investment shortly after the company's founding in 2021, NAVER D2SF has participated again in Nuvilab's Series A bridge round, recognizing its strong growth potential in the North American healthcare market.

Nuvilab has developed a nutrition management solution that analyzes food type, intake, and nutritional content in real time using image-based scanning. By installing scanners in everyday environments such as daycare centers, hospitals, and schools, the company enables seamless and passive data collection. This approach has led to a 95% retention rate, significantly exceeding the healthcare industry average. Powered by a multimodal AI model trained on over 100 million food data points, Nuvilab's technology delivers 98% accuracy within 0.3 seconds.

After establishing strong product validation in Korea's B2B and B2G markets, Nuvilab is now accelerating its expansion into the North American healthcare sector. The company is refining its solution to enhance patient care productivity in hospitals while rapidly growing its customer base. As of the end of 2025, Nuvilab has secured over 1,000 global clients and 100,000 active users. It has also signed an exclusive partnership with one of the world's largest catering groups to supply its solution to hospitals in the United States.

Notably, Nuvilab is demonstrating tangible value in hospital food safety management. By automating the verification process that matches patient meal tickets with actual meals served, its AI solution has reduced errors by 49% and shortened food preparation time by 23% compared to manual processes, based on PoC results. Building on this traction, the company plans to expand into broader healthcare applications, including dietary intake analytics and integrations with insurers and pharmaceutical companies.

"Despite being one of the most critical areas in healthcare, dietary habits have remained largely unstructured and underutilized," said Logan Kim, CEO of Nuvilab. "Nuvilab aims to structure dietary data through AI and grow into a global category-defining company that fundamentally reshapes healthcare."

"Building on its proven technology and business expertise in Korea, Nuvilab has quickly achieved product-market fit in North America," said Sanghwan Yang, Head of NAVER D2SF. "We will continue to support startups that challenge global markets and demonstrate strong growth potential."

About NAVER D2SF

NAVER D2SF is NAVER's in-house corporate venture arm, supporting sustainable growth by collaborating with startups. Founded in 1999, NAVER has maintained its position as Korea's leading search engine for over 20 years and operates across commerce, content, fintech, and cloud services. Under the technological vision of D2 (For Developers, By Developers), NAVER is actively developing new technologies and global partnerships to grow as a leading tech company.

To learn more, visit https://d2sf.naver.com

SOURCE NAVER