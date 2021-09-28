Navigate and MercyOne innovate to improve community health

"Navigate and MercyOne have worked closely to help Iowans get better access to health care through their employers," said Brian Lackey, Navigate Vice President of Business Development. "The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the role health systems and employers play in community health, and this partnership will coordinate those efforts, creating a better employee experience."

"This is a great example of how top-tier health systems like MercyOne are looking out for the community and helping employers more effectively care for their workforce," said Troy Vincent, Founder & CEO of Navigate. Vincent added, "Through Navigate's platform, health systems and employers will be able to improve the overall health of our community here in Iowa by delivering the highest quality of care for our neighbors, family and friends."

MercyOne includes 18 owned or joint venture medical centers and hospital campuses in Iowa and beyond, in addition to 25 affiliated medical centers and more than 420 ambulatory care locations, all generating more than $3 billion in combined revenue and employing more than 20,000 people.

"MercyOne is committed to providing personalized and radically convenient care to the communities we serve," said MercyOne Division Director of Business Solutions Troy Cook. "Our partnership with Navigate provides employers with a connected hub to improve health, provide health care education, and communicate with employees, meeting each individual along the path of their personal health journey."

"We have been very happy working with MercyOne for our biometrics, flu vaccines and wellness portal," said Kathy Baldwin, RN, senior employee health services coordinator at Farm Bureau Financial Services. "MercyOne sincerely listens, promptly responds to our needs and is willing to be flexible in the design process."

About MercyOne

MercyOne is a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping people and communities live their best life. MercyOne's care providers and staff make health the highest priority. The system's clinics, medical centers, hospitals and affiliates are located throughout the state of Iowa and beyond. Headquartered in central Iowa, MercyOne was founded in 1998 through a collaboration between CommonSpirit Health and Trinity Health – two of the country's foremost, not-for-profit Catholic health organizations.

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate is a purpose-driven employee engagement technology company with a nimble and customer-focused approach to helping organizations, with a mission to spark positive change by applying their technological capabilities to the field that enables them to make the most impact: health and wellbeing. With over 1.5 million active users, the Navigate wellbeing platform aims to bring all aspects of health and happiness together with a single point of entry to a comprehensive engagement and wellness program. For the past 13 years, Navigate has assisted organizations by connecting their business goals, mission and values with tailored wellbeing solutions for their teams. Navigate is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA. Recognized as a Shortlister Top Vendor for Wellness Providers in 2019 and 2020. For more information, visit www.navigatewell.com.

