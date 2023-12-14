Navigate Announces $3.7 Million in Grants to Support Families in Need

News provided by

Navigate Affordable Housing Partners

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Funding will support families with rental, food assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Navigate Affordable Housing Partners announced a contribution of nearly $3.7 million in charitable support to nonprofits providing for critical needs in their communities. The funding will support nonprofit organizations across four states - Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi, and Virginia – working in areas such as food assistance, emergency shelter, and community revitalization.

"As families, particularly those in low-income communities, continue to struggle with the increasing cost of living, Navigate is proud to increase our commitment to local non-profits providing for critical needs," said Lisa McCarroll, CEO of Navigate Affordable Housing Partners. "These grants will fund initiatives across four states to help people facing food insecurity, unsafe living situations, or high rent burdens. Now more than ever, we are proud to partner with organizations working to make positive change within their communities."

In addition to rental assistance, the funding will support programs providing clothing donations, disaster relief, and food assistance. This includes:

  • $2,122,000 for Alabama non-profits
  • $395,000 for Connecticut non-profits
  • $500,000 for Mississippi non-profits
  • $660,000 for Virginia non-profits

"Investing in families and prioritizing community development is at the core of the Navigate Gives Back program, and we're proud to support local organizations working to empower people within their communities," said Spencer Ragland, chairman of the Navigate Affordable Housing Partners Board. "Supporting families struggling to access high-quality, affordable housing is crucial to building stronger, healthier communities."

This announcement comes as families continue to deal with inflation, increasing rent costs, and a nationwide affordable housing shortage. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's GAP report, the U.S. has a shortage of 7.3 million rental homes available to renters with extremely low incomes, and only 33 affordable and available rental homes exist for every 100 extremely low-income renter households.

Navigate is working to address affordable housing needs in the communities where it operates. In Birmingham, Alabama, Navigate is building three new affordable, sustainable, and energy-efficient homes in the Goldwire Heights neighborhood, part of its ongoing effort to revitalize Birmingham's historic North Titusville neighborhood.

SOURCE Navigate Affordable Housing Partners

