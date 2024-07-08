Navigate Announces Acquisition of Health Solutions, LLC

Positioning Navigate as a Leader in Comprehensive Wellbeing Solutions

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate, a leading wellbeing company, is excited to announce the acquisition of Health Solutions, LLC, effective July 1, 2024. This strategic acquisition supports Navigate's goal of empowering over 3 million people to live happier, healthier lives and positions the company to become one of the top three well-tech companies in the nation.

"Health Solutions is a perfect match for Navigate. Their culture and mission align with ours, and their expertise in clinical coaching allows us to offer a unique and comprehensive approach to wellbeing that connects lifestyle and clinical health. This continues our mission to create a more seamless experience for members, building upon our comprehensive platform and vertically integrating services for members," stated Troy Vincent, CEO of Navigate.

The acquisition is aligned with Navigate's dual growth strategy, which focuses on continual investment in sales, marketing, and technology to expand and improve its service offerings and strategic acquisitions that align with and strengthen Navigate's mission and capabilities.

Health Solutions, founded in 2004 by Dr. Jennifer Musick, Ph.D., and headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has established itself as a trusted partner in corporate wellness for Fortune 500 companies. Known for their clinically based advice and consulting, Health Solutions integrates medical, and pharmacy claims data with biometric health screening to tailor health and wellness initiatives to each client's unique needs.

"We are excited to continue our commitment to helping individuals live happier and healthier lives within Navigate and furthering their mission to Do Good Things," said Dr. Jennifer Musick. "This acquisition not only expands Navigate's service portfolio but also enriches the team with Health Solutions' expertise in clinical health coaching personalized wellness programs."

As part of the acquisition, Health Solutions will form the new Health Solutions Services Business Unit within Navigate. Dr. Jennifer Musick will lead this unit as Vice President.

"We are excited about the future and confident that this acquisition will bring substantial benefits to our clients and their employees," said Vincent. "Together, we will continue to innovate and lead in the health and wellbeing space, setting new employee experience, seamless integration, engagement, and support."

About Navigate:

Navigate is an employee engagement technology company helping organizations create more health and happiness in the employees, clients, and communities they serve. Navigate is a true one-stop-shop with the tools and technology that connects people to what matters to them and your organization—from physical and mental wellbeing to career fulfillment. www.navigatewell.com

About Health Solutions, LLC:

Health Solutions, LLC, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, provides clinically driven wellness solutions tailored to the unique needs of Fortune 500 companies. Founded by Dr. Jennifer Musick, Ph.D., Health Solutions integrates medical and pharmacy claims data with biometric health screening to deliver personalized, effective health and wellness programs.

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions