Navigate Expands Ecosystem to Address Caregiving and Weight Management with Homethrive and The Mayo Clinic Diet

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions announced today the expansion of its Partner Ecosystem, strengthening employers' ability to support employees across culture, care, and clinical health needs with the addition of Homethrive and the Mayo Clinic Diet.

Navigate Wellbeing Solution's growing partner ecosystem now includes Homethrive and The Mayo Clinic Diet

Homethrive provides proactive, expert-led caregiving support across childcare, eldercare, disability, neurodiversity, chronic conditions, and loss of a loved one. The Mayo Clinic Diet delivers a clinically grounded, behavior-based approach to nutrition and weight management developed by Mayo Clinic physicians and specialists.

"Caregiving strain and lifestyle-related health risk are two of the biggest drivers of workforce disruption and rising costs, yet they rarely fit neatly into a single benefit," said Troy Vincent, CEO and Founder of Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "By adding Homethrive and the Mayo Clinic Diet to our Partner Ecosystem, we expand the guided pathways employers can offer - strengthening culture through trust, delivering care, and supporting clinical outcomes that drive measurable impact."

Care support that strengthens culture

Homethrive helps employers address caregiving as a core workforce issue, not a personal burden employees manage alone. Its platform combines predictive technology with dedicated caregiving experts to deliver personalized guidance and resource navigation, reducing stress, absenteeism, and burnout while helping employees stay supported at work and at home.

"Our mission is to help people navigate the full spectrum of caregiving challenges and provide meaningful support after the loss of a loved one," said David Jacobs, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Homethrive. "Joining Navigate's partner ecosystem allows us to help organizations show up for their employees in ways that truly matter."

Clinical credibility for sustainable lifestyle change

The Mayo Clinic Diet provides evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle support designed to reduce chronic risk through sustainable habit change. With personalized plans, flexible tools, and expert guidance, the program helps employees build routines that support long-term health while providing employers with a clinically credible solution aligned with population health goals.

"Collaborating with Navigate Wellbeing Solutions expands access to a sustainable, science-backed approach to weight and lifestyle management," said Sean Kane, Mayo Clinic Diet Client Manager. "Together, we're helping organizations support long-term health with tools employees can trust and habits that last."

Navigate's Partner Ecosystem integrates culture-building experiences, personalized care, and clinically informed solutions to help employers improve engagement, reduce risk, and maximize the value of their benefits investment.

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions helps enterprise organizations create clarity with wellbeing experiences employees trust - built for culture, designed to support care, and proven through clinical outcomes. Through personalized wellbeing, pharmacist-led coaching, and benefits navigation, Navigate meets employees where they are ready to change, improving engagement, reducing risk, and strengthening health and wellbeing outcomes.

Navigate is certified as a Great Place to Work and is driven by a purpose to do good things and improve the lives of every employee, customer, company, and community we serve. Learn more at www.navigatewell.com .

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions