Navigate Awarded NCQA Certification

News provided by

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

09 Nov, 2023, 10:10 ET

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions announced they received the NCQA Wellness & Health Promotion Certification for their Wellbeing Survey. The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is the leader in healthcare accreditation.

Continue Reading
certification seal
certification seal

Receiving the NCQA Wellness & Health Promotion Certification signifies the effect that Navigate has on improving the lives of millions. Navigate's mission is to impact five million employees by empowering them to reach their full potential by connecting them to what matters most to them in achieving their wellbeing goals.

The Wellbeing Survey provides users with insights into their wellbeing and helps employers understand the prevalence of wellbeing within their workforce. By taking a holistic approach that focuses on physical and mental wellbeing, career fulfillment, and other clinically relevant factors, Navigate's platform gains insights into the user's unique needs and tailors personalized resources to help them achieve their wellbeing goals.

"I congratulate Navigate Wellbeing Solutions for distinguishing itself by earning Wellness & Health Promotion Certification. This achievement signals to employers that Navigate is organized and ready to improve workforce health," explained Margaret E. O'Kane, President of NCQA. "Savvy employers know that the health and wellbeing of their workforce is a critical asset."

The NCQA Certification for Wellness & Health Promotion serves as proof of Navigate Wellbeing Solutions' dedication to enhancing wellbeing through innovative and comprehensive health assessment methodologies. This reinforces the company's position as a trusted leader in the wellness industry and highlights its continuous efforts to adhere to rigorous quality standards and best practices.

Navigate offers an array of comprehensive products, including health coaching, Total Health, a personalized wellbeing platform, and NavigateYOU, the first personality assessment embedded within a wellbeing platform, all designed to drive employee and organizational success.

"We are thrilled to receive NCQA certification for our Wellbeing Survey. This certification is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the tools and resources they need to achieve their wellbeing goals. We are confident that this survey will continue to help us better understand the needs of the people we serve and develop programs and initiatives to support a holistic approach to wellbeing programming," states Jeremy Knipper, Navigate's Chief Technology Officer.

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate is an employee engagement technology company and a true one-stop shop with the tools and technology that improve employee wellbeing and engagement. www.navigatewell.com

NCQA

NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. www.ncqa.org

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Also from this source

New Navigate health coaching program disrupts employee wellbeing space

New Navigate health coaching program disrupts employee wellbeing space

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, an employee well-tech company, pioneers a new vision for accessible and innovative lifestyle health coaching with the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.