Navigate Wellbeing Solutions Unveils Redesigned User Experience and Expanded Health Coaching

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, a people-first wellbeing company, has launched a redesigned user experience and expanded health coaching services to help organizations enhance employee engagement, reduce costs, and improve outcomes.

With half of U.S. employees in survival mode, Navigate recognizes the need to empower HR teams with tools and resources to lead effectively. HR professionals are essential in creating a people-first future where employee empowerment, engagement, and growth fuel business success.

Navigate's redesigned user experience and coaching solutions enhance its signature Total Health platform, streamlining employee health, wellbeing, and benefits navigation. For HR and finance teams, the platform offers a real-time risk dashboard, enabling optimized benefit design and execution.

"We understand HR's pivotal role in achieving business goals. They need intuitive, powerful tools designed to meet their organization's unique needs," said Troy Vincent, CEO and founder of Navigate. "Our refreshed platform and expanded coaching support targeted approaches to benefits, culture, and costs, helping employees thrive."

The updated platform delivers a fresh look and personalized participant experience, all designed to align seamlessly with each organization's culture and goals. Key updates include:

Enhanced user experience : Intuitive navigation and tailored resources for individual health and wellbeing journeys





: Intuitive navigation and tailored resources for individual health and wellbeing journeys Robust content and challenge library : Expert-led, empathetic video content and refreshed challenges





: Expert-led, empathetic video content and refreshed challenges Expanded coaching programs: Comprehensive coaching services, including prevention, mental wellbeing, tobacco cessation, weight management, and pharmacist-led diabetes and hypertension care

"Our goal is to remove barriers to care and improve employee health," said Dr. Jennifer Musick, Pharm.D., VP of Health Solutions at Navigate. "Pharmacist-led condition care coaching has helped 90% of participants improve high-risk health factors or high-risk health categories, reducing healthcare costs and enhancing quality of life."

Navigate's people-first wellbeing solutions empower employees to thrive while providing HR and finance with the insights to make informed benefit decisions.

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions helps enterprise organizations build healthier, more productive workforces through personalized wellbeing pathways, coaching, and benefits navigation. By meeting employees where they are most ready to change, Navigate empowers organizations to reduce risk, improve outcomes, and maximize their benefits investment.

Navigate's success in fostering a people-first culture has earned us certification as a Great Place to Work and fuels our mission to enrich the lives of every individual, client, company, and community we collaborate with, inspiring a ripple effect of positive change. Learn more at www.navigatewell.com

