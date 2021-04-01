Navigate Expands Offering - Launching Ecosystem Partnership Program

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many organizations' mission to find new ways to engage their employees." Tweet this

"We work with organizations to identify the right resources and tools to most effectively engage their workforce, creating stronger cultures and happier and healthier places to work," said Troy Vincent, Founder & CEO, Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. Vincent added, "The integration of this new Ecosystem Partnership Program with our existing partners will provide the opportunity to deliver even more tailored programs to diverse and increasingly remote teams."

With over one million active users, Navigate's platform aims to bring all aspects of health and happiness together with a single point of entry to a comprehensive engagement and benefits ecosystem.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many organizations mission to find new ways to engage their employees, while working to ensure they have access to quality wellbeing resources," said Lindsey Conwell, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "In an effort to deliver the best content for our clients, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our Ecosystem Partnership Program, adding even more content for human resource specialists who want to find solutions that best fit their company strategy and create seamless opportunities for their employees to engage."

New Ecosystem Partnership Program members include:

Total Brain: Founded in 2000 by leading neuroscientist, Evian Gordon, MD, Ph.D., Total Brain is a mental health and brain performance self-monitoring and self-care platform with 1M registered users. Total Brain works with leading employers and payers nationwide to improve employees' mental healthcare access, lower healthcare costs and increase employee productivity.





Les Mills: A global leader in fitness programming, Les Mills has been providing people with innovative ways to exercise for over 50 years. Offering more than twenty different science-backed workouts, ranging from the strength & weights-focused BODYPUMP® class to the high-intensity interval training of LES MILLS GRIT, Les Mills helps millions of people fall in love with fitness through in-facility workouts, at-home fitness solutions, digital content and more.





BurnAlong: BurnAlong is an online fitness and wellness platform that works with leading employers, insurers, municipalities, non-profits, and health systems. BurnAlong helps people achieve their health and wellness goals by giving them unparalleled access to more than 1,000+ instructors across more than 45 wellness categories ranging from traditional fitness like yoga, bootcamp, and HIIT to adaptive workouts, nutrition, and support for chronic conditions. Members can stay motivated and engaged by taking live private group classes with their friends, family, and co-workers.





All Digital Rewards: All Digital Rewards is a privately-owned loyalty agency that understands the vital component that drives a company success – people. ADR expertly assists clients in designing, building, launching, and managing consumer, employee, and channel incentive reward programs.

"COVID-19 amplified an existing mental health crisis and has left us with an unprecedented mental health pandemic for which there is no vaccine," said Louis Gagnon, CEO, Total Brain. "We applaud Navigate's commitment to supporting their clients with cutting edge digital employee wellbeing tools and resources like Total Brain. We are thrilled to be included in Navigate's impressive Ecosystem Partnership Program."

