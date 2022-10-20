Navigate partners with America's leading social care network--to advance health equity and increase access to essential services for 1.7 million users across the U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions (Navigate), a Des Moines well-tech company, and findhelp, a public benefit corporation, announce today an innovative partnership to enhance access to social services for 1.7 million Navigate users and address health disparities—all at zero cost.

"At findhelp, we believe that every person's dignity matters, that community organizations are the social care experts, and that the right technology creates connections where none existed before. The social care safety net is complicated and difficult to understand, and we're proud to partner with organizations like Navigate to help make the process a little easier for their 1.7 million users," said Rachel Lauderdale, VP of Customer Success at findhelp.

Navigate and findhelp partnership increases access to social services for 1.7 million members. Tweet this

Starting today, Navigate clients have the option to include a findhelp search on their employees' wellbeing platform. This fully integrated solution provides users the ability to enter their ZIP Code and receive personalized results for essential social services in their area—all through findhelp's social care network, findhelp.org.

This new addition to the Navigate platform seamlessly connects all 1.7 million Navigate users to findhelp's network of over 608,400 program locations for services like food, housing, care, and transit assistance. These locations offer valuable, local resources that are accessible from day one.

Like Navigate, findhelp is on a mission to Do Good Things. That's why, as a core part of their mission, there is no cost for people in need to use the findhelp network to self-navigate, and they never sell user data.

"Navigate is committed to addressing social determinants of health, and their impact, through our daily work with employers and the communities they serve," said Troy Vincent, Founder and CEO of Navigate. "The health of our employees is largely impacted by non-medical factors. If we want to keep our people truly healthy and happy, we must ensure everyone has access to critical health and social services when they need it most. Navigate is in a unique position to help deliver integrated and equitable support for vulnerable employees. We are grateful for this wonderful partnership that advances our two organizations' shared goal of improving access for over 1.7 million members."

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate is a purpose-driven well-tech company helping organizations create more health and happiness in the employees, clients, and communities they serve. With over 1.7 million active users, the Navigate wellbeing platform aims to bring all aspects of health and happiness together with a single point of entry to a comprehensive engagement and benefits ecosystem. For the past 13 years, Navigate has assisted organizations by connecting their business goals, mission, and values with tailored wellbeing solutions for their teams.

About findhelp

Findhelp is the company modernizing America's social safety net for anyone who needs help or helps others. With the largest network of community-based organizations and proprietary technology that intelligently matches people with the resources they need, findhelp is the fastest and most reliable way to get help with privacy and dignity. Findhelp is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has been enabling healthcare, government, education, and other organizations to connect people with the social care resources that serve them since 2010. For more information, visit http://company.findhelp.com.

For additional information, contact Meg Whitty, VP of Marketing for Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, at [email protected].

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions