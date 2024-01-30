Navigate the Complexity of Tax Season with United Direct Solutions

News provided by

United Direct Solutions

30 Jan, 2024, 10:36 ET

Printing Leader Introduces Enhanced Services Tailored for Businesses, Offering Secure and Timely Tax Document Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the January tax filing deadline approaches, United Direct Solutions (UDS) a leader in secure document printing and distribution, announces its enhanced services for printing and delivering IRS tax forms. Managing the successful distribution of three million forms annually, United Direct Solutions presents innovative solutions for mass-scale mailing of critical documents, including W-2s and 1095 forms. Acknowledging the complexities of tax season, particularly with increased cyber threats and identity theft concerns, United Direct Solutions remains committed to providing a secure and reliable service.

"We fully understand the challenges businesses face in ensuring accurate and secure handling of sensitive tax documents," says Tom Clines, CEO and President. "Our tax form printing services provide a comprehensive solution, guaranteeing the highest security standards alongside unmatched accuracy and timely delivery, even during a looming deadline."

United Direct Solutions' printing services are managed by a dedicated account manager and offer several key features that position it as the ideal partner for business tax form processing services:

  • Security: utilizing state-of-the-art security protocols to safeguard sensitive tax information, UDS facilities are SOC 2 Type 2 and HITRUST compliant, ensuring the highest level of data protection.
  • Streamlined: offering a secure portal for ordering and managing tax form printing, this includes features for tracking deliveries, and generating reports with information on changes of address or undeliverable addresses, making the entire process seamless and efficient.
  • Accuracy: employing rigorous quality control measures to ensure every form is printed accurately and meets IRS specifications.
  • Scale: by completing over three million W-2 and 1095 printing and mailing services annually, UDS showcases its extensive scale and expertise in handling mass-scale tax document printing.
  • On-Time: understanding the importance of timely compliance, the company offers reliable turnaround delivery options to ensure all forms reach employees before the filing deadline.
  • Cost-Effective: with a strong emphasis on postage savings and enhanced USPS delivery services, United Direct Solutions offers businesses efficient and economical solutions as a leading tax form printing company.

"Our relationship with United Direct Solutions has recently reached a 15-year milestone, and in that time we've fostered a partnership that has led to significant new business for NatPay's premier online document delivery solution, Doculivery, with exponential growth of our W-2 and tax form components," imparts Steve Pereira, General Manager of NatPay. "Due to the reliability, flexibility, and attention to quality that United Direct Solutions provides, NatPay continues to choose United Direct Solutions as a partner for a successful tax season each year."

United Direct Solutions is committed to providing businesses and HR professionals with peace of mind throughout the tax season. By partnering with UDS, companies can rest assured that their employees' sensitive tax information is handled with care and compliance.

To learn more about how United Direct Solutions can support businesses during tax season, or to request a free consultation, visit www.udsolutions.com.

About United Direct Solutions
United Direct Solutions provides clients with the most effective methods to connect, engage and communicate with their audiences. Since 1980, their marketing solutions have grown from direct mail service to digital marketing, billing, data and document security, embracing and engaging the latest platforms and technologies. At the forefront of innovation, automation and expertise, United Direct Solutions develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. For more information, visit www.udsolutions.com.  

SOURCE United Direct Solutions

Also from this source

United Direct Solutions Improves Financial Institution Customer Loyalty This Budget Season

United Direct Solutions Improves Financial Institution Customer Loyalty This Budget Season

United Direct Solutions (UDS), a leader in customized marketing outreach, is pleased to offer insights on how financial service clients can reimagine ...
United Direct Solutions Drives Health Insurance Businesses During Open Enrollment

United Direct Solutions Drives Health Insurance Businesses During Open Enrollment

As Open Enrollment approaches – the annual window spanning November to January – United Direct Solutions (UDS), a marketing industry leader enabling...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.