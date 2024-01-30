Navigate the Complexity of Tax Season with United Direct Solutions

Printing Leader Introduces Enhanced Services Tailored for Businesses, Offering Secure and Timely Tax Document Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the January tax filing deadline approaches, United Direct Solutions (UDS) a leader in secure document printing and distribution, announces its enhanced services for printing and delivering IRS tax forms. Managing the successful distribution of three million forms annually, United Direct Solutions presents innovative solutions for mass-scale mailing of critical documents, including W-2s and 1095 forms. Acknowledging the complexities of tax season, particularly with increased cyber threats and identity theft concerns, United Direct Solutions remains committed to providing a secure and reliable service.

"We fully understand the challenges businesses face in ensuring accurate and secure handling of sensitive tax documents," says Tom Clines, CEO and President. "Our tax form printing services provide a comprehensive solution, guaranteeing the highest security standards alongside unmatched accuracy and timely delivery, even during a looming deadline."

United Direct Solutions' printing services are managed by a dedicated account manager and offer several key features that position it as the ideal partner for business tax form processing services:

Security: utilizing state-of-the-art security protocols to safeguard sensitive tax information, UDS facilities are SOC 2 Type 2 and HITRUST compliant, ensuring the highest level of data protection.

Streamlined: offering a secure portal for ordering and managing tax form printing, this includes features for tracking deliveries, and generating reports with information on changes of address or undeliverable addresses, making the entire process seamless and efficient.

Accuracy: employing rigorous quality control measures to ensure every form is printed accurately and meets IRS specifications.

Scale: by completing over three million W-2 and 1095 printing and mailing services annually, UDS showcases its extensive scale and expertise in handling mass-scale tax document printing.

On-Time: understanding the importance of timely compliance, the company offers reliable turnaround delivery options to ensure all forms reach employees before the filing deadline.

Cost-Effective: with a strong emphasis on postage savings and enhanced USPS delivery services, United Direct Solutions offers businesses efficient and economical solutions as a leading tax form printing company.

"Our relationship with United Direct Solutions has recently reached a 15-year milestone, and in that time we've fostered a partnership that has led to significant new business for NatPay's premier online document delivery solution, Doculivery, with exponential growth of our W-2 and tax form components," imparts Steve Pereira, General Manager of NatPay. "Due to the reliability, flexibility, and attention to quality that United Direct Solutions provides, NatPay continues to choose United Direct Solutions as a partner for a successful tax season each year."

United Direct Solutions is committed to providing businesses and HR professionals with peace of mind throughout the tax season. By partnering with UDS, companies can rest assured that their employees' sensitive tax information is handled with care and compliance.

To learn more about how United Direct Solutions can support businesses during tax season, or to request a free consultation, visit www.udsolutions.com.

About United Direct Solutions

United Direct Solutions provides clients with the most effective methods to connect, engage and communicate with their audiences. Since 1980, their marketing solutions have grown from direct mail service to digital marketing, billing, data and document security, embracing and engaging the latest platforms and technologies. At the forefront of innovation, automation and expertise, United Direct Solutions develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. For more information, visit www.udsolutions.com.

