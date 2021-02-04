Navigate Wellbeing Sets Sights on Growth and Launches New Brand and Website

Navigate is a purpose-driven employee engagement technology company with a nimble and customer-focused approach to helping organizations, with a mission to spark a cascade of positive change by applying their technological capabilities to the field that enables them to make the most impact: health and wellbeing. The company's platform, with over one million active users, aims to bring all aspects of health and happiness together with a single point of entry to a comprehensive engagement and benefits ecosystem.

Navigate, an employee engagement technology company, has launched a new brand as it looks to continued growth in 2021

As organizations have moved to remote operations and increased focus on employee engagement, Navigate has been able to help these organizations better support their workforces and meet their changing needs. Subsequently Navigate has seen unprecedented growth in annual recurring revenue as both existing and new clients build out their wellbeing and engagement programs.

"We've been glad to see more organizations prioritize employee engagement and wellbeing, and we have been fortunate to see this growth over the past few years. Our new brand and website position us well to continue down that path," said Troy Vincent, Founder & CEO, Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "At Navigate, we are on a journey with our clients, inspiring and guiding them toward their goals, and in turn enabling them to live more fulfilling lives. And our new brand more effectively represents that commitment."

The company's revamped website, www.navigatewell.com includes an in-depth overview of the values-based approach to its products and service. "Our new website has a clean, modern, and easy-to-use design and user experience, while communicating the essence of who Navigate is and our dedication to the people we serve." said Meg Whitty, Vice President of Marketing.

The company's new brand design is inspired by individual journeys, interconnectedness, partnership, and support. It captures the idea of progress and movement toward something stronger and more complete. The new company logo—formed with two intertwined, gradated N letterforms—embodies partnership with and unyielding support for Navigate's clients.

Navigate partnered with Chicago-based One Design Company, a research-driven design and development studio, on its new brand positioning, visual identity, and website development.

For more than 10 years, Navigate has assisted organizations by connecting their business goals, purpose, mission and values with wellbeing opportunities for employees. Navigate's overall purpose of Doing Good Things for others remains the same as does its robust platform and service model.

Please visit www.navigatewell.com to explore the new website and learn more about the suite of engagement products and services offered.

Navigate is a purpose-driven employee engagement technology company helping organizations spark positive change in the employees, clients, and communities they serve. Navigate's platform brings all aspects of health and happiness together with a single point of entry to a comprehensive engagement and benefits ecosystem. For over 10 years, Navigate has assisted organizations nation-wide across thirteen different industries by connecting their business goals, mission and values with tailored wellbeing solutions for their teams. Navigate is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

