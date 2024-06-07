Navigate Wellbeing Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Caravan Wellness

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, a leader in employee wellbeing technology, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with Caravan Wellness, a premier content solution for health and wellness. This partnership marks a significant leap towards offering employees an integrated experience, connecting them to various dimensions of wellbeing. The collaboration will provide a variety of content on workplace wellness, financial health, emotional wellbeing, meditation, and nutrition to support their overall wellbeing journey.

Navigate is a comprehensive employee wellbeing platform that uses tools and technology to connect people to the elements that matter most in their lives, from physical and mental wellbeing to career fulfillment and beyond. Navigate offers an array of wellbeing products, including incentive program management, challenges, health coaching, and NavigateYOU, designed to promote holistic wellbeing, drive behavior change, and enhance personal and professional growth.

Caravan, renowned for its expertise in high-quality health and wellness content, is a leader in providing relevant employee wellness assets. Together with Navigate, they aspire to empower individuals to take charge of their health and wellbeing, no matter their circumstance.

"We are delighted to extend our transformative health and wellness content to even more employees through our partnership with Navigate Wellbeing," said Lisa Wang, Co-Founder of Caravan. "This collaboration will inspire positive lifestyle changes that elevate the overall health and happiness of employees."

"Partnering with a Caravan is not just about offering content in our portal; it's about cultivating a journey of holistic health for our participants. The content curated by Caravan intricately aligns with Navigate's eight pillars of wellbeing, serving as invaluable tools to support individuals in their journey towards improving their wellbeing and living their best life," states Jeremy Knipper, Navigate's Chief Technology Officer.

This collaboration focuses on innovative workplace wellness programs, financial well-being education, mental and emotional health workshops, and mind-body balance content. Navigate and Caravan aim to provide a comprehensive, integrated wellbeing journey, revolutionizing how employees achieve a healthier, more fulfilling life.

About Navigate Wellbeing:

Navigate is an employee engagement technology company helping organizations create more health and happiness in the employees, clients, and communities they serve. Navigate is a true one-stop-shop with the tools and technology that connects people to what matters to them and your organization—from physical and mental wellbeing to career fulfillment. www.navigatewell.com

About Caravan Wellness:

Caravan is the #1 global leader in high-quality wellness video content. Caravan impacts millions of people by helping organizations, influencers, and leaders all around the world, to increase the power of their brand, create impact opportunities, engage new audiences, and develop healthier and happier communities. At Caravan, we envision a world where everyone can access all the best health, fitness, and wellness practices, techniques and rituals – no matter your age, income, or location. Learn more at CaravanWellness.com.

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions