Navigate Wellbeing Solutions Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2024. The prestigious award is based solely on what current employees say about their experience working at Navigate. This year, 92% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 57% of employees is the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that have been proven to drive market-leading revenue, enhance employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Navigate stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are extremely proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place To Work™. At our company, we place a high value on the employee experience, and it's a top priority for us every day," stated Troy Vincent, Founder and CEO. "Our dedicated team of employees at Navigate are the driving force behind our continued success, and we are incredibly grateful for their hard work and commitment. We would like to take this opportunity to celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this well-deserved recognition."

Our company has a people first culture that goes beyond meeting standards; we set them. We are proud to have earned the Great Place to Work Certification. This recognition was not simply for what we do, but for how we do it - with integrity, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to creating a thriving community where everyone's voice is heard.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Navigate is an employee engagement technology company helping organizations create more health and happiness in the employees, clients, and communities they serve. Navigate is a true one-stop-shop with the tools and technology that connects people to what matters to them and your organization—from physical and mental wellbeing to career fulfillment. www.navigatewell.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

