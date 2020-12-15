Navigate360 Adds Social and Emotional eLearning Curriculum to Growing School Safety Suite

RICHFIELD, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360 is adding a comprehensive social-emotional eLearning curriculum to its already robust online education and training platform for K-12 students and educators.

Developed by Evolution Labs, the eLearning and development curriculum helps students navigate a range of issues related to online bullying, character development, social competence, emotional wellness and mental health. Suite360 offers hundreds of programs for students and parents, as well as professional development for teachers, administrators and school staff. These programs address a wide range of topics, including social-emotional learning, self-awareness, communication, conflict resolution, anger management, drug and substance abuse, school attendance, intolerance, and college and career preparation. The founders of Evolution Labs Peter Kraft and Tracy Howe, along with their entire team, will be joining Navigate360, bringing decades of experience and guidance to the organization.

"For schools to be nurturing and enriching environments where all students can succeed, leaders must look at safety holistically. This includes social and emotional safety," said JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "With the addition of Evolution Labs' eLearning curricula, we are continuing to provide schools with the tools and resources they need to ensure students are truly safe and can grow to their fullest potential."

Suite360 is research- and evidence-backed, with content aligned to the standards created by the National Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL). The curriculum features Internet, mobile and app-based experiences that schools can assign to students based on age. The customizable nature of the platform allows each school to tailor its approach and content to best serve its audiences based on demographics, concerns and desired deployment strategies. Courses for parents and staff reinforce key learnings and guide their conversations with students about behavioral and social struggles.

Evolution Labs' Suite360 will complement Navigate360's current online education and training platform, which features school safety and wellness modules and Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG) training for educators. The eLearning curriculum will complement Navigate360's threat detection and prevention portfolio as well.

"For the past 20 years, our team has worked diligently to reduce conflict in schools and positively impact students' lives by equipping them with the skills and tools to overcome challenges. I'm thrilled that Evolution Labs is joining the Navigate360 family. We've found a partner that truly cares for the health and wellness of students as much as we do," said Peter Kraft, co-founder and CEO of Evolution Labs.

Navigate360 leads the charge in bringing innovative and holistic safety programs to myriad school districts throughout the U.S. The company's products help keep more than 48,000 schools and businesses across the country safe and enable their community members to grow and thrive. Evolution Labs' social-emotional curriculum brings Navigate360 one step closer to fulfilling its mission of providing schools all of the education, training and resources they need to develop a comprehensive culture of safety.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 boldly confronts the challenges communities face by creating safe environments where they can thrive and focus on their true mission. Through technology, education and services, Navigate360 offers solutions spanning the full spectrum of safety – from prevention and preparation through response and recovery. Navigate360 is defining a modern approach to safety using rapid innovation and unparalleled expertise to provide the solutions necessary to build safer tomorrows – physically, socially and emotionally.

About Evolution Labs

Evolution Labs improves student engagement and outcomes through its proprietary suite of tools for K-12 schools and districts and colleges and universities. In K-12, the company's Suite360 program delivers social and emotional learning and restorative programming to students, with additional programs for parents and staff to better equip them to be the school/district's ally. The company's Suite360 program helps K-12 independent schools drive enrollment and retention. In higher education, the company's Suite360 program drives inquiries, applications, enrollment yield and student wellness/success. The team at Evolution Labs has served the educational sector for more than 20 years, working with thousands of schools and engaging millions of students.

