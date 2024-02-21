Navigate's New Homes in Birmingham Win 2024 High-Performance Affordable Housing Award

Structurally Insulated Panel Association (SIPA) Recognizes Navigate's Homes in North Titusville Neighborhood for Innovative, Affordable Design

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Affordable Housing Partners is proud to announce that our new homes at Goldwire Heights won the SIPA's 2024 High-Performance Affordable Housing Award.

The homes boast a sustainable, energy-efficient design incorporating Structurally-Insulated Panels (SIPs). This innovative building method reduces construction costs, enhancing long-term affordability. Located in North Titusville's historic Goldwire Heights subdivision, these homes represent Navigate's commitment to revitalizing communities. This neighborhood, once affected by blight, depopulation, and disrepair, is now a testament to the power of promoting homeownership and economic opportunity.

"Navigate is dedicated to creating high-performance affordable homes and we are excited to be recognized by the Structural Insulated Panel Association for our work," said Matthew Churnock, Navigate's Planning and Development Coordinator. "The Goldwire homes are not only creating much-needed housing in a low-income community, but are delivering on our commitment to keep homes affordable by lowering energy costs while increasing comfort."

The 2024 High-Performance Affordable Housing Award marks Navigate's first win in the SIPA's prestigious Building Excellence Awards, a program with a 22-year history. The award submission notes that Navigate's "innovative approach not only reduced construction time but also delivered a high-performance shell, ensuring low energy bills for its future low-income residents."

The workforce units at Goldwire Heights are currently under contract. Navigate remains committed to revitalizing the area and is actively seeking additional property revitalization opportunities. For more information on the construction process, the benefits of SIPs, and project images, visit GoldwireHeights.com.

ABOUT NAVIGATE

Navigate Affordable Housing Partners is a nonprofit based in Birmingham, Alabama, working to enhance all aspects of the housing industry, ensure families have access to quality livable housing choices and empower people and communities. Navigate accomplishes this by revitalizing communities, partnering with industry regulators, and providing safe, affordable housing. Navigate's core values – Service, Respect, Transparency, Quality, and Innovation – inform who we are, our work, and how we work. For further information, visit navigatehousing.com.

SOURCE Navigate Affordable Housing Partners