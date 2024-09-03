Navigating Cancer Accelerates Investments to Enhance Care Management Platform for Providers and Patients

Acquisition by OneOncology enables accelerated innovation in leading care management platform and patient reported outcomes tool, without additional cost to customers

2,000 providers and 1 million patients currently use Navigating Cancer with growth on the horizon through OneOncology partnership

New capabilities enhance revenue opportunities for practices through value-based care programs and novel therapy enablement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating Cancer, the leading comprehensive patient engagement and care management platform, announces accelerated technology investments to benefit providers, clinic staff, and patients. These investments are made possible based on the recent acquisition by OneOncology, the fastest-growing platform for independent oncology practices.

The acquisition will bring significant product investment to Navigating Cancer's oncology-centric patient portal and care management solution. Navigating Cancer will continue operating as a standalone business within OneOncology and will maintain its focus on all community oncology practices regardless of their management services organization affiliations.

"Healthcare woefully lags other industries in technology adoption, so we are choosing to be innovators and leaders to advance technology solutions that benefit all community oncology practices," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "While Navigating Cancer improves patient engagement, medication adherence, and workflows for providers today, we will invest in the platform by adding new and truly innovative capabilities to further enhance the experience for both patients and providers."

OneOncology's deep clinical capabilities will drive innovation and product development that advances an integrated platform spanning all touch points with patients to enable a better experience for physicians, providers, and their patients. Key platform features already under development include bi-specifics support, stronger medication adherence functionality, an expansion of the Principal Care Management and Chronic Care Management capabilities, and improved integration with leading EMRs.

Patient and practice benefits of utilizing Navigating Cancer's care management platform are well- documented. Research published last year in the Journal of Clinical Oncology shows that remote patient symptom monitoring using electronic patient reported outcomes (e-PROs) led to a 39 percent reduction in hospitalizations and 33 percent fewer adverse events, creating a $1,146 decrease in costs per patient at one large oncology practice. This reduction to total cost of care highlights the ongoing potential to engage payors in value-based care initiatives.

"Navigating Cancer's platform has enabled practices to streamline operations, improve medication adherence, achieve better success with value-based and shared savings reimbursement programs, and optimize patient experiences through a market-leading patient portal and the industry's broadest care management platform," said Bill Bunker, CEO, Navigating Cancer. "Thanks to the clinical expertise and technology investments provided by OneOncology, the Navigating Cancer platform will evolve into a truly differentiated product that enables unique improvements to patient care, delivery of novel therapeutics, and opportunities for evidence generation."

The Navigating Cancer platform currently supports approximately 2,000 providers and one million patients, with significant growth over the coming years through the OneOncology partnership and clinic rollout.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. The company's goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. Backed by TPG and Cencora, OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The company's 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 787,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. Visit https://www.oneoncology.com for more information.

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.