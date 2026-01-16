Navigating the Now and Next: ManpowerGroup Advances Action Around AI and Workforce Readiness at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos

Bringing the Human Edge to AI Transformation, the global workforce leader joins world leaders to advance practical solutions and close the skills gap.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence reshapes every industry, a critical gap is emerging. Seventy percent of the skills needed for the average job are expected to change by 2030, yet 55% of employees say they received no workplace training in the past year.

The future of work will be shaped in Davos. And ManpowerGroup will be there.

At this pivotal moment, ManpowerGroup will join world leaders at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland from January 19–23 to share workforce insights and practical solutions that help organizations navigate the dual challenge of running today's business while preparing their people for tomorrow.

"The impact of AI will be determined less by the capability of technology and more by the skills, process design and culture of the organizations that deploy it," said Jonas Prising, Chair & CEO of ManpowerGroup. "At the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting this week, we will focus on how to keep humans at the heart of AI, using technology to augment, not replace, human capability. Avoiding jobless growth requires leadership that can turn AI potential into real economic and human progress. That starts with investing in skills, redesigning work, and enabling people to grow alongside technology so businesses, workers, and societies can all move forward together."

Key ManpowerGroup Events at Davos: Where Policy, Business, and Work Converge

Preventing Jobless Growth

Wednesday, January 21, 9:15 AM CET

Congress Centre, Aspen 2 | Livestreamed



Prising will join European Commission Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis, Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S., AFL-CIO President Elizabeth Shuler, UC Berkeley economist Laura D'Andrea Tyson, and Stanford Digital Economy Lab Director Erik Brynjolfsson for a livestreamed discussion on how leaders can ensure AI-driven productivity gains translate into shared prosperity.





Wednesday, January 21, 11:00 AM CET

Kurpark Village, Briefing Centre



ManpowerGroup President & Chief Strategy Officer Becky Frankiewicz will join U.S. Governors Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Rockwell Automation Chairman & CEO Blake Moret, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, and Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra for the public launch of SmartStart USA, a national initiative to equip 1 million young people with the skills needed to power advanced manufacturing and supply chains by 2035. The initiative responds to mounting workforce gaps that threaten long-term manufacturing competitiveness in the U.S. and globally.





Wednesday, January 21, 12:30 PM CET

CNBC House, Promenade 68



Prising will join EY Global Chair & CEO Janet Truncale and MIT Professor & Future of Life Institute President Max Tegmark for a live discussion on how leaders are building resilient, future-ready workforces as technology, demographics, and global uncertainty redefine how and where we work. The session will be moderated by CNBC's Carolin Roth.





Wednesday, January 21, 3:30 PM CET

Ice Village, Dome 1



In ManpowerGroup's signature session, Frankiewicz will host a leadership debate exploring how organizations can keep their workforce match fit as AI becomes part of the team. Moderated by former CNBC Lead Anchor Geoff Cutmore, the conversation will feature Schneider Electric Executive Vice President Frédéric Godemel, Cisco EVP and Chief People, Policy, and Purpose Officer Francine Katsoudas, and SAP Industries & Experiences President Andre Bechtold.





Wednesday, January 21, 4:00 PM CET

Mountain Plaza Hotel, Davos



ManpowerGroup Chief Growth Officer Valerie Beaulieu-James will join a panel moderated by Global Women in Tech President & Founder Simona Şandru, alongside NEOM Chief Investment Officer Dr. Manar Al Moneef, EY Global Vice Chair Julie Linn Teigland, Euroclear Chief Risk Officer Florine Moraes, and JA Europe CEO Diana Filip. The discussion will explore how leaders can drive inclusive, sustainable growth in an AI-first world.

New Research

During the week, ManpowerGroup will unveil The Human Edge: Global Future of Work Trends, a comprehensive report identifying 16 trends across four driving forces—Hybrid Super Teams, Rapid Relearning, Changing Norms, and The Succession Crisis—shaping the workforce in 2026 and beyond. Drawing on insights from surveys of more than 12,000 workers and 40,000 employers across 41 countries, the report provides actionable guidance for leaders navigating AI integration, talent scarcity, and evolving workplace expectations.

The company will also release findings from its 2026 Global Talent Barometer, which reveals a workforce in wait mode—cautious, committed, but uncertain. The data highlights a shift toward job hugging, with 64% of workers saying they plan to stay with their current employer while waiting for a clearer bridge between their current skills and future opportunities. The research also shows worker confidence has dipped four percentage points for the first time in three years, signaling that burnout and uncertainty remain elevated.

Additionally, ManpowerGroup will share data from the forthcoming 2026 Talent Shortage Survey, confirming that 72% of employers worldwide continue to struggle to find the skilled talent they need, reinforcing that talent scarcity is a persistent structural challenge rather than a short-term economic cycle.

For updates, insights, and to follow ManpowerGroup at the World Economic Forum's 2026 Annual Meeting, visit go.manpowergroup.com/wef

