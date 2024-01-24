NAVIGATING TOMORROW: Japan Airlines Cargo Chooses WebCargo for Global Digital Expansion

TOKYO and JERUSALEM, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WebCargo by Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading digital booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today announced its partnership with JALCARGO, the cargo arm of Japan Airlines (JAL)). Thousands of freight forwarders already using WebCargo will now be able to eBook for JAL's air cargo capacity to Japan and other Asian countries from Japan, Europe and the United Kingdom.

"Digital transformation is key for JALCARGO's growth. Offering capacity on WebCargo's platform will help generate new business and enable us to provide all our clients with real-time rates on a platform that makes it easy to book and pay for cargo online," said Yuichiro Kito, Executive Officer, Cargo and Mail at Japan Airlines.

Tokyo's airports consistently rank among the top world air cargo hubs by freight tonnes. With this launch, forwarders will gain access to JALCARGO's impressive fleet to book cargo on select routes among JAL's 66 international destinations and 133 domestic destinations.

"With a network that spans hundreds of airports, JALCARGO is a wonderful addition to the cadre of leading world carriers offering air cargo capacity on WebCargo's platform," said Manel Galindo, CRO of Freightos. "Asia has been and always will be an integral market for WebCargo and our customers. With JALCARGO onboard, WebCargo can provide European and Japanese forwarders with access to 60% of global air cargo capacity online, efficient booking and quoting in just minutes, and wider trade lane coverage to key Asian markets. This partnership helps us continue to build Freightos' vision of creating a truly vendor-neutral global freight booking platform that makes international shipping faster, more cost-effective and reliable, and one that expands trade between the people of the world."

About JALCARGO

Since its founding in 1951, JAL has been providing quality cargo transport services using both passenger flights and freighter flights. Until today, JALCARGO, as the cargo business arm of JAL, has worked steadily to provide unparalleled service to our customers and contribute to the betterment of society. As one of the key points of JAL's quality cargo transport service, JALCARGO has been focusing on supporting the supply chain of growing pharmaceutical and healthcare products. JAL has established a new pharma dedicated temperature-controlled facility "JAL MEDI-PORT" (GDP/CEIV compliant) in its main hub Tokyo Narita airport since October 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.jal.co.jp/en/jalcargo/

About WebCargo by Freightos

WebCargo is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across over 10,000 forwarding offices. Partners include over 30 airlines, including China Southern, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Cargo, Air France KLM, IAG Cargo, SAS, Qatar Airways Cargo, El Al, and Emirates SkyCargo. Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for a free account at www.webcargo.co and begin accessing instant eBookings with dozens of carriers.

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading, vendor-neutral booking and payment platform that connects carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters to make international shipping faster, more cost-effective and more reliable. Freightos operates freightos.com, a global freight marketplace for importers and exporters, Clearit, a digital customs brokerage, and Freightos Terminal, a one-stop global freight market intelligence solution that offers data on real-time pricing, transit times, the Freightos Air Index (FAX) and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX), and a news feed.

