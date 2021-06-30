Navigation Satellite System Market in Aerospace and Defense Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 The aerospace and defense sector is negatively impacted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduction in workforce has pushed the completion dates of several projects in the industry. However, growing investments by prominent vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the global navigation satellite system market during the forecast period.

The navigation satellite system market is driven by rising investments in satellite navigation programs. In addition, the increasing demand for multirole satellites is anticipated to boost the growth of the navigation satellite system market during the forecast period.

Globally, there are a number of satellite development projects in the pipeline that are creating significant growth opportunities for market vendors. For instance, in November 2017, China launched the first three of its Yaogan series of satellites for intelligence-gathering purposes. Similarly, under the Blackjack program, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is developing a prototype line of cost-effective reconnaissance satellites. Many such developments are expected to drive the growth of the global navigation satellite system market during the forecast period.

Major Five Navigation Satellite System Companies:

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.: The company offers navigation satellite systems under the brand name UMSZ2 Series.

Broadcom Inc.: The company offers navigation satellite systems under the brand name GNSS/GPS SoCs.

Effigis Geo-Solutions: The company offers navigation satellite systems under the brand name ONPOZ.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.: The company offers navigation satellite systems under brand names Multi-GNSS Receiver Chip eRideOPUS 7, Multi-GNSS Receiver Chip eRideOPUS 6, and others.

Intel Corp.: The company offers navigation satellite systems under the brand name Intel Wireless GNSS 2x00.

Navigation Satellite System Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Navigation - size and forecast 2020-2025

LBS - size and forecast 2020-2025

Surveying - size and forecast 2020-2025

Mapping - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Navigation Satellite System Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market – Global satellite manufacturing and launch market is segmented by product (satellite manufacturing and launch services), application (communication satellite, military surveillance, earth observation satellite, navigation satellite, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Remote Sensing Satellite Market – Global remote sensing satellite market is segmented by system (space-based radar, SATCOM, and space-based EO/IR) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

