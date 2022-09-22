Navigator Business Solutions and UBIX Labs Partner to Provide Advanced Analytics to Drive Intelligent Transformation

This partnership will bring Advanced Analytical Intelligence into reach for Mid-Market companies

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Business Solutions, a leader in supporting early-stage and mid-market companies with innovative SAP cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, today announced a strategic partnership with UBIX Labs, the Advanced Analytics for Business company, to simplify and accelerate the use of easy to consume Advanced Analytics, and Data Science, to boost and accelerate the outcomes delivered by digital transformation.

Our partnership with UBIX will accelerate the adoption of Advanced Analytics and AI by mid-market Organizations.

UBIX Powerful Analytics Platform for Rapid Innovation SAP Business ByDesign - Cloud ERP Built for the Mid-Market

Navigator empowers customers by helping them optimize their business process and information through the development and delivery of an industry-specific Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, SAP Business ByDesign, that is innovative, intuitive, flexible, and scalable. Navigator uses an optimized approach to deploying solutions using a combination of best practices and an innovative, workshop-based implementation methodology that helps accelerate the digital transformation of their clients.

UBIX is an industry leading Advanced Analytics company that enables organizations of all sizes to leverage existing Customer Analytics, ERP & CRM infrastructure, and transactional data with external data to create new insights that drive intelligent action. With the combination of UBIX's advanced analytics and data science cloud platform with an organizations existing ERP capability can help midmarket organizations to quickly and affordably solve challenging analytics problems that are not possible without data science.

"We know that leveraging UBIX's Advanced Analytics Platform, Navigator can further strengthen its market position and emerge as a leader in delivering Intelligent Enterprise Solutions," commented Ralph Hess, Executive VP of Sales and Marketing at Navigator.

"Through our relationship with Navigator Business Solutions, more organizations can now exploit the power of UBIX for Advanced Analytics, supercharging existing data science teams or removing the need for them all together, allowing for rapid impact and accelerating data driven strategic growth" said John Burke, CEO of UBIX "A seamless transformation from on-prem to the cloud with UBIX is the first step towards becoming a truly Intelligent Business."

UBIX solves problems in the areas of customer analytics, digital marketing, financial analytics, HR analytics, demand forecasting, procurement and more. UBIX helps companies cope with volatility, uncertainty, and risk more effectively.

"Digital operations transformation is the greatest driver of differentiation for business. Every business that can operate with greater agility, intelligence, speed, productivity, and efficiency, has the opportunity for significant competitive advantage," said Mr. Hess. "Our partnership with UBIX Labs is going to be a game changer for our customers in a world where every bit of advantage helps."

(20-minutes, plus Q&A) on October 19, 2022, 10am MT (12pm ET/8am PT)

Join us for an Executive Webinar Demonstrating the advantage of Advanced Analytics in a real-time environment. nbs-us.com/ubixanalytics

About UBIX

UBIX is an Advanced Analytics company that enables organizations of all sizes to leverage existing ERP infrastructure, combine internal transactional data with external data (e.g., weather, commodity indices, etc.) to create new insights that drive intelligent action. With UBIX, business users and subject matter experts can quickly and affordably solve challenging analytics problems that are not possible without data science and AI. UBIX handles any number of use cases from the front office (marketing analytics and sales forecasting) to the back-office (accounts receivables analytics, demand planning, inventory control, production scheduling, capacity planning, logistics and more). UBIX is privately funded and based in Orange County, CA. For more information, visit www.ubixlabs.com.

About Navigator Business Solutions

Life Sciences/Biotechnology, Distribution, and Consumer Products Organizations come to Navigator Business Solutions when they find their ability to grow and or adapt is being limited by their current business processes and systems. Navigator has built its extensive expertise working on more than 500 ERP implementations and ERP system optimization projects.

Navigator configures and implements ERP solutions built on SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign, so clients can break free of the limiting and disconnected business systems that hold them back from achieving their true growth potential. For more information, visit www.nbs-us.com.

