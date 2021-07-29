Navigator Business Solutions Announces Leadership Transition

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Business Solutions, a leading technology solution provider and a top SAP Gold Partner, announced today that Mr. Chris Nielsen has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. An experienced business leader, Mr. Nielsen will succeed Mr. Grant Fraser and assume responsibilities as CEO. After 16 years as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fraser will be retiring, as planned, and will continue as an Executive Advisor, Shareholder, and Board Member.

"We are pleased to have a leader with Chris' diverse skill set, experience, and unique understanding of our business operations become CEO," said Grant Fraser, Founder and retiring Chief Executive Officer. "With Chris at the helm, Navigator will have the right team to lead the company into its next phase of growth and create value for all stakeholders."

Mr. Nielsen was hired by Navigator as Chief Operating and Financial Officer in 2016 with the plan for an orderly and structured transition. Mr. Nielsen is also a Co-Founder and Board Member of C4 GHB a Premier Private Investment Company. Before working at Navigator, Mr. Nielsen developed his diverse financial and organizational management style as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Frontline Education, and Vice President - Finance, Treasurer & Assistant Corporate Secretary at Berry Global, Inc.

The Company also announced that Mr. Russell DeLapp will be promoted to Executive Vice President of Services and Support and Mr. Ralph Hess will be promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"With our tremendously skilled and dedicated employees," said Mr. Nielsen, "Navigator is positioned to build on our strong history and will continue to strive to deliver the best customer experience and value possible."

About Navigator Business Solutions

Life Sciences/Biotechnology, Distribution, and Consumer Products Organizations come to Navigator Business Solutions when they find their ability to grow and or adapt is being limited by their current business processes and systems. Navigator has built its extensive expertise working on more than 500 ERP implementations and ERP system optimization projects.

Navigator configures and implements ERP solutions built on SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign, so clients can break free of the limiting and disconnected business systems that hold them back from achieving their true growth potential.

Four-time SAP Pinnacle Award, Winner

2021 Top 100 VARS - Bob Scott

2021 VAR 100 - Accounting Today

https://www.nbs-us.com

