Navigator Business Solutions Receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award: SAP® Business ByDesign® Partner of the Year

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Business Solutions today announced that it has received the 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the SAP® Business ByDesign® Partner of the Year; which recognizes its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers digitally transform their businesses. Winners and finalists in 29 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP Field Organization, customer feedback and performance indicators, including two Customers' Choice awards, which recognize customer-nominated SAP partners.

SAP Pinnacle Awards 2018 Winner

"Navigator is honored to receive the prestigious 2018 Pinnacle Award: SAP Business ByDesign Partner of the Year. This is our fourth Pinnacle Award in the last five years and the honor is just a rewarding as the first," said Grant Fraser, President/CEO, Navigator Business Solutions. "This award demonstrates our long-standing commitment to helping our clients achieve success through SAP products and services."

"A cloud-based ERP solution is essential for navigating and thriving in today's dynamic business environment," says Ralph Hess, Vice President of Sales, Navigator Business Solutions. "One of the things we love about SAP Business ByDesign is the ability to provide a capable and scalable Cloud ERP solution that drives profit, growth, and innovation for our customers."

Navigator continues to develop unique add-ons for ByDesign for the support and growth of their clients' businesses. The best examples of this work are Navigator's SAP-qualified partner-packaged solution for the Life Sciences and Consumer Products industries. As part of this SAP program, these SAP -qualified partner-packaged solutions deliver a complete software grouping for the specific needs of clients in the industries all delivered on a fixed-price, fixed-scope implementations.

"The open partner ecosystem of SAP has more depth, talent and expertise than any ever created in the technology industry," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "I could not be prouder of the great partners who earned this prestigious recognition for their commitment to our customers."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP's partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help customers achieve their goals. Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Fla. on June 4. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP and ASUG June 5-7.

Navigator Business Solutions is a leading SAP® Gold Partner with more than 20 years of experience and more than 500 implementations worldwide. For the past eight years, Navigator has worked alongside SAP® to effectively deliver SAP®Business ByDesign®, providing a capable and scalable cloud ERP solution that improves the ability to drive innovation, growth and profits for its customers.

Navigator's proven approach gives customers the experienced leadership to leverage cloud solutions to support growth and change while reliably controlling back-office costs and improving operating margins. For more information on the company, visit https://www.NBS-US.com.

