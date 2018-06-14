Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP® Cloud ERP Solutions for Manufacturers and Distributors in the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Business Solutions, an SAP® Gold Partner, has released a pair of turnkey ERP solutions designed specifically for manufacturers and distributors in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Built on SAP's cloud-based Business ByDesign® platform and based on guidance from industry experts and Navigator's more than 10 years experience implementing consumer packaged goods (CPG) solutions, the CPG Distributors and CPG Manufacturers ERP solutions are intended to serve as a complete suite-in-a-box that enables CPG companies of all sizes to adapt to rapidly changing distribution models, dynamic product lifecycles and increasingly complex global supply chains.

The secure, cloud-based ERP solutions connect every function across a CPG manufacturing or distribution business, including sales, supply chain management, omni-channel and EDI automation, RMA, quality control, accounting and analytics, among others.

Because the manufacture and distribution of CPG goods is increasingly global, and CPG products will account for roughly 20 percent of all online sales by 2025, Navigator has taken SAP's industry-leading cloud ERP platform and preconfigured solutions for multi-country distribution and deep e-commerce connectivity along with industry best practices.

These predefined configurations include embedded support for third-party logistics and order fulfillment, 70 end-to-end integration scenarios, connectivity to 277 web services, multi-country and multi-currency support out-of-the-box, wide e-commerce and EDI integration, and support for numerous credit card payment gateways. The CPG solutions also are configured for global compliance requirements such as the European Data Privacy requirements (GDPR/EU-DSGVO), as well as segregation of duty conflict reporting, multi-GAAP standards support, and localization for more than 22 countries.

"Consumer product companies are dealing with rapidly changing distribution models, complex integration requirements, and a global marketplace that has demanding regulatory requirements," noted Grant Fraser, Navigator Business Solutions' president and CEO.

"A cloud-based ERP solution tailored for CPG needs is essential for navigating and thriving in this environment," he added. "We designed these solutions so CPG distributors and manufacturers can easily migrate from spreadsheets and siloed applications to an all-in-one cloud ERP solution that is future-proof and ready out of the box."

One manufacturer that already has benefited from Navigator's customized industry solutions is Schoolhouse Electric & Supply, makers of modern home furniture and fixtures.

Since adopting the ERP solution, Schoolhouse Electric has improved product availability by 25 percent and on-time delivery by 20 percent. The company also has reduced its time between order placement and shipment by 65 percent.

"SAP Business ByDesign allows us to exist in the market and grow as we have – 25 percent year-over-year," said Chris Tufts, vice president of operations and finance for Schoolhouse Electric. "Without it, we simply wouldn't have competitive lead times and wouldn't be able to fill orders as fast as we do. It makes a business model like ours possible."

Navigator Business Solutions is an SAP Gold Partner with more than 20 years experience and more than 500 implementations worldwide. For the past seven years, Navigator has worked alongside SAP to effectively deliver SAP Business ByDesign, providing a scalable cloud ERP solution that improves the ability to drive innovation, growth and profits for its customers.

Navigator's proven approach gives customers the experienced leadership to leverage cloud solutions to support growth and change while reliably controlling back-office costs and improving operating margins. For more information on the company, visit https://www.NBS-US.com.

