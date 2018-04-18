Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Business Solutions, an SAP implementation Gold Partner, has just released a pair of turnkey ERP solutions tailored specifically for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Built on top of SAP's cloud-based Business ByDesign platform and designed in conjunction with medical device and pharmaceutical industry experts, the Medical Device Manufacturers and Bio Pharma ERP solutions are intended to serve as a complete suite-in-a-box that enables mid-market life science firms to speed the implementation, lower the total cost of ownership and accelerate the return on their ERP investments.

The secure, cloud-based ERP solutions connect every function across a medical device or pharmaceutical manufacturing business, including financials and accounting, manufacturing, sales, procurement, customer service and supply chain management, among other functions.

Because medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers have specific industry and regulatory needs around compliance and development, Navigator Business Solutions has taken SAP's industry-leading cloud ERP platform and preconfigured the solutions around the specific needs and best practices of the industry. These predefined configurations include support for, e-signature, Corrective and Preventative Action (CAPA), recall management, product restrictions, management of complex multi-country supply chains, embedded quality control and advanced tracking functionality all the way to end users, among others.

"Medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, regardless of whether they are start-ups or established organizations, have dynamic product lifecycles from development and clinical trials through to distribution and revenue," noted Grant Fraser during the solutions release, Navigator Business Solutions' president and CEO.

"To get there," he added, "life science manufacturers often face complex supply chains, a demanding regulatory environment, the need both to track everything and have easy multi-country compliance and reporting."

One life sciences manufacturer that already has benefited from the Navigator solution is CeloNova BioSciences, which develops and markets a family of cardiovascular disease products.

"Overall, with the help of Navigator consultants, we reduced our work on average 30 percent within the ﬁnance department alone," said Leah Peene, business analyst for CeloNova BioSciences at the time of the rollout.

SAP Business ByDesign is a cloud ERP solution for fast-growing, mid-market businesses to scale and compete without the complexity and cost. It connects every function across a company to time-tested best practices and in-depth analytics. SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, enables more than 378,000 business and public-sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably through its ERP and other enterprise solutions.

Navigator Business Solutions is an SAP Gold Partner with more than 20 years experience and more than 500 implementations worldwide. For the past seven years, Navigator has worked alongside SAP to effectively deliver SAP Business ByDesign, providing a capable and scalable cloud ERP solution that improves the ability to drive innovation, growth and profits for its customers.

Navigator's proven approach gives customers the experienced leadership to leverage cloud solutions to support growth and change while reliably controlling back-office costs and improving operating margins. For more information on the company, visit https://www.NBS-US.com.

