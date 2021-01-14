Navisite Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes that Navisite provides proven technology and deep expertise to help customers move successfully to AWS through all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, assessment, planning, migration and operations. With this achievement, Navisite extends its capabilities across both proprietary and open-source technologies to support AWS migrations, and continues to strengthen its relationship with AWS having previously attained the Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Service Delivery designation and AWS Well-Architected Partner status.

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency continues to differentiate Navisite as an AWS Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on migration consulting. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Navisite is proud to receive the AWS Migration Competency, as it further validates our relationship and commitment to delivering exceptional AWS cloud migration services," said Jim Ball, vice president of global alliances at Navisite. "As more companies move to hyperscale cloud environments, our team is ready to support them with deep AWS expertise and comprehensive capabilities throughout all phases of their migration and beyond so they can take full advantage of the cloud-native benefits, efficiencies and innovation that AWS has to offer."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Navisite provides a full range of AWS cloud migration services, starting with an assessment workshop to help customers determine and address their technical requirements, challenges and concerns; a total cost of ownership (TCO) report that includes platform and architecture recommendations, projected costs and timeline; and proof-of-concept testing to ensure their success. Post-migration, Navisite also offers ongoing management and support services, as well as dedicated cloud FinOps specialists focused on helping customers optimize cloud performance and spend.

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

