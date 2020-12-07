Navisite Achieves the Amazon RDS Service Delivery Designation

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that it has achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) with Amazon RDS for Oracle, Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL, Amazon Aurora MySQL and Amazon RDS for MySQL. The designation recognizes that Navisite is qualified to deliver services for Amazon RDS. Amazon RDS Partners deliver new implementations and migrate AWS customers to Amazon RDS, which manages complex and time-consuming administrative tasks, storage management, replication for high-availability and read throughput, and backups for disaster recovery.

Achieving the Amazon RDS Service Delivery designation continues to differentiate Navisite as an AWS Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon RDS for Oracle, Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL, Amazon Aurora MySQL and Amazon RDS for MySQL services. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Navisite is proud to be an Amazon RDS Service Delivery Partner," said Jim Ball, VP of Global Alliances. "We have been an AWS Partner since 2013 and our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep expertise in delivering specific AWS services.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

