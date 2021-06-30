Navisite Achieves the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Designation

ANDOVER, Mass., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. This designation recognizes Navisite's ability to provide customers next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management of AWS environments.

The AWS MSP Partner Program recognizes and validates leading AWS Partner Network (APN) Consulting Partners highly skilled at providing full lifecycle solutions to customers. Next-generation AWS MSPs can help enterprises invent tomorrow, solve business problems, and support initiatives by driving key outcomes. AWS MSPs provide the expertise, guidance, and services to help customers through each stage of the Cloud Adoption Journey: Plan & Design > Build & Migrate > Run & Operate > Optimize.

"Navisite is proud to earn the AWS MSP designation," said Jim Ball, vice president of global alliances at Navisite. "We look forward to continuing to help customers achieve their cloud transformation goals by leveraging the passion for innovation and breadth of services AWS and Navisite bring to each customer's cloud journey."

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit performed by an independent, third-party auditor. Successfully completing the audit ensures AWS MSP partners are experts on all AWS products and features, and that their business processes are best of breed, ensuring they can deliver the high level of customer focus AWS is known for.

By migrating to and building on AWS, companies around the world are redefining what's possible. The AWS MSP Partner Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer's environments.

Navisite provides a full suite of AWS cloud migration and managed services to support customers at every stage of their journey—from pre-migration assessments and guidance through migration execution, ongoing support, and cloud optimization expertise and services. For more information on Navisite's AWS services, visit https://www.navisite.com/aws-partnership .

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

SOURCE Navisite

Related Links

https://www.navisite.com

