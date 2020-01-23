Navisite Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite, an RDX company and a global provider of cloud-enabled hosting, managed applications and services, today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that Navisite offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

"Every organization is at a different stage in their journey to the cloud, so the ability to run workloads in a range of environments that are optimized for specific application needs is absolutely critical," said Chris Patterson, senior director, product management at Navisite. "As a VMware Cloud Verified provider, our customers are assured of a common infrastructure framework that provides total application flexibility, control and management across the full range of hybrid environments, from the on-premise data center to multi-vendor cloud platforms."

"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Jim Aluotto, senior director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region, VMware. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Navisite as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."

VMware's global network of more than 4,000 VMware Cloud Providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements. Cloud Providers operating under the VMware Cloud Provider Program deliver individually tailored cloud solutions and services in more than 120 countries.

About Navisite

Navisite, an RDX company, is an international provider of enterprise-class, cloud-enabled hosting, managed applications and services. Navisite provides a full suite of reliable and scalable managed services, including Application, Cloud Desktop, Cloud Infrastructure and Hosting services for organizations looking to outsource IT infrastructures to help lower their capital and operational costs. Enterprise customers depend on Navisite for customized solutions, delivered through an international footprint of state-of-the-art data centers. Learn more at www.navisite.com.

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

