Navisite Announces Additions to Executive Leadership Team

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced two new additions to its executive leadership team: Jason Facer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Peter Salamanca as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Both executives join Navisite as accomplished industry veterans with exceptional track records of success that will accelerate the company's growth as a global leader of IT services for mid-market and smaller enterprise companies.

Jason is responsible for Navisite's global finance operations, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, as well as reporting functions, and will work closely with the company's private equity sponsor, Madison Dearborn Partners, to manage the company's acquisition and corporate development strategy. Peter leads Navisite's global operations, business processes and governance initiatives to deliver a superior customer experience and ensure overall alignment with the company's growth goals and objectives.

"We are pleased to welcome Jason and Pete to Navisite, both of whom bring decades of experience running world-class organizations," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "With Jason's financial stewardship and Pete's innovation focus and operations leadership, we are in a strong position to continue to scale the organization, rapidly accelerate our growth and maximize business value for our customers."

Jason joins Navisite from Presidio, a leading digital systems integrator, where he was Vice President of Finance since 2018. Prior to that, Jason spent 20 years with Cox Enterprises in various senior finance roles, including most recently as Vice President of Finance for Cox Media Group, where he managed a team of 100 professionals focused on financial analysis and reporting, revenue analytics, financial systems and business operations.

"Over the past few years, Navisite has enjoyed tremendous growth through acquisition and expansion," said Jason Facer, CFO of Navisite. "It's an exciting time to join the company, and I look forward to working with the leadership team as we embark on our next phase of growth and continue to expand our global capabilities, industry footprint and IT services."

Peter joins Navisite from Apps Associates, where he was the Vice President of Cloud Services, overseeing 24x7 global operations of the company's Cloud Services team. With over two decades of business and technology leadership in enterprise application and IT services, Peter has helped thousands of customers drive innovation, organizational efficiencies and business outcomes through the adoption and management of cloud strategies, technology automation and infrastructure services. Previously, Peter served as a Vice President at TriCore Solutions and Vice President of Operations at Navisite.

"Navisite has become a mid-market leader for IT services with an impressive portfolio of capabilities and expertise," said Peter Salamanca, COO of Navisite. "I'm thrilled to be joining the team at this time and look forward to building on this incredibly strong foundation to capitalize on new market opportunities and help our customers digitally transform, compete and grow."

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates digital transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our comprehensive portfolio of enterprise application and cloud services, proven delivery methodologies and global team of highly specialized experts across technologies, platforms and industries, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now of IT change, lower costs and meet new demands at any point in your journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com—modern IT services for modern IT needs.

