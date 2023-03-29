Navisite Announces Key Executive Appointments

New leadership for Navisite's Application Managed and Professional Services aligned to help companies drive business transformation

ANDOVER, Mass., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the appointments of Sharon Keane-Murphy as Senior Vice President of Application Managed Services (AMS) and Peter Orton as Vice President of SAP Professional Services. These appointments reflect Navisite's continued growth and leadership as a digital transformation partner for mid-market and smaller enterprise companies, helping them digitally transform and maximize their enterprise investments.

Sharon is responsible for overseeing Navisite's AMS team to ensure the highest level of customer support for the leading ERP solutions, including SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Hyperion, Infor, Microsoft, and Salesforce. Peter is responsible for leading Navisite's strategic advisory and implementation services for SAP customers, including SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA conversions, S/4HANA and RISE with SAP cloud implementations, and continued innovation through the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

"Both Sharon and Peter are accomplished leaders with decades of experience helping customers transform with modern systems, processes, and approaches," said Gina Murphy, President and Chief Transformation Officer at Navisite. "Their technical and business acumen, effective management styles, and passion for elevating the customer experience have been hallmarks of their success. Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to evolve our professional and managed services organizations to support the needs of our customers."

Sharon was previously Vice President of Innovation and Strategy at Navisite, working closely with customers as a trusted advisor to guide the strategic direction and adoption of their technology roadmaps. She has over 30 years of IT leadership and technical application expertise, with a proven track record of building and managing high-performance global teams to support technology-driven business operations at leading companies including Zep, McKesson, and The Home Depot.

"Our customers face enormous challenges as they look to support existing applications and embark on modernization in an environment of ongoing resource and skill constraints," said Sharon Keane-Murphy, Senior Vice President of AMS at Navisite. "I am honored to be in a position at Navisite where I can bring together the resources, expertise, and leadership that can significantly and meaningfully support their success with world-class AMS services."

Peter was previously Vice President of Customer Engagement at Navisite, where he worked with a team of SAP solution architects, industry principals, and functional and technical experts to align customer requirements with SAP solutions, technologies, and best practices. Before Navisite, he was a Vice President of SAP at Illumiti, where he successfully oversaw the delivery of SAP projects and services while ensuring that project timelines, budgets, and quality standards were met or exceeded.

"Since joining Navisite, I have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams who are committed to helping our customers benefit from SAP solutions and technologies to create a more sustainable, intelligent enterprise," said Peter Orton, Vice President of SAP Professional Services at Navisite. "I look forward to building on the significant capabilities we have as an organization with a dedicated SAP Professional Services team that has the expertise and resources to deliver faster business outcomes for our customers and support their long-term goals as a trusted partner."

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

