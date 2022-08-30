Navisite Announces Winners of Second Annual Steminist Scholarship Program Supporting Young Women

$10,000 awarded to each of the three winners for their undergraduate STEM education

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the three winners of its Navisite's Next Steminist scholarship program. Now in its second year, the scholarship program is designed to help close the gender gap in tech and encourage young women to pursue their dreams in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The three winners are Marissa Capelli of Onalaska, Wisconsin; Madison Nguyen of McKinney, Texas; and Tatiana Vassiliev of Houston, Texas. Each winner received a $10,000 scholarship towards her undergraduate education.

"It is a privilege to name this year's Steminist scholarship winners," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer of Navisite. "These are exceptional young women who are looking to make a real impact in the world. We feel strongly that we need to support young women early in their educations, and we're pleased to be able to do that for this year's winners as they begin their first year of college."

Since the inaugural Steminist program winners were announced in 2021, Navisite has awarded a total of $60,000 to six young women across the country. This year's winners plan to pursue careers in STEM that will enable them to help solve issues plaguing our modern world and advance humanity.

Marissa Capelli will attend Purdue University where she will pursue her dream of developing intelligent robots designed to assist with hazardous tasks like nuclear leaks, underwater welding and emergency search scenarios. Additionally, she wants to elevate future female STEM professionals. "I'm one of the only girls in my physics class, Java class and on my robotics team. But it doesn't have to be this way," said Capelli. "I will use my position as a female engineer to encourage more females and minorities to consider engineering by mentoring aspiring engineers in organizations such as the Society of Women Engineers and FIRST Robotics."





will attend where she will pursue her dream of developing intelligent robots designed to assist with hazardous tasks like nuclear leaks, underwater welding and emergency search scenarios. Additionally, she wants to elevate future female STEM professionals. "I'm one of the only girls in my physics class, Java class and on my robotics team. But it doesn't have to be this way," said Capelli. "I will use my position as a female engineer to encourage more females and minorities to consider engineering by mentoring aspiring engineers in organizations such as the Society of Women Engineers and FIRST Robotics." Madison Nguyen will attend Duke University where she plans to earn a degree in computer science and become a researcher finding solutions to solve issues with misinformation and disinformation on digital media platforms. She was inspired to combat this issue head on when she noticed members of her Vietnamese community being misled online. "In the future, I want to lobby and create solutions to increase the political presence and socioeconomic status of not just my own Vietnamese community, but all minority groups affected by disinformation," said Nguyen.





will attend where she plans to earn a degree in computer science and become a researcher finding solutions to solve issues with misinformation and disinformation on digital media platforms. She was inspired to combat this issue head on when she noticed members of her Vietnamese community being misled online. "In the future, I want to lobby and create solutions to increase the political presence and socioeconomic status of not just my own Vietnamese community, but all minority groups affected by disinformation," said Nguyen. Tatiana Vassiliev will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ) to pursue a degree in electrical engineering that will enable her to tackle future design challenges and pursue a career to facilitate space exploration and enhance the global quality of life. She was influenced by her childhood growing up in close proximity to NASA. "My dream career is to develop a global research organization that focuses on developing medical robotics solutions to allow humanity to travel to deep space," said Vassiliev. "I hope to empower future generations by sharing STEM knowledge and establishing research opportunities—areas that help me pursue my dream."

The Navisite Next Steminist program is administered by Navisite customer Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals.

For updates on Navisite's Steminist program, please visit Navisite's Next Steminist. To learn how #WomeninSTEM are making a difference at Navisite, read our Steminist Spotlight series.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

SOURCE Navisite