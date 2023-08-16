Navisite Announces Winners of Third Annual U.S. Steminist Scholarship Program Supporting Young Women

$10,000 awarded to each of the three winners for their undergraduate STEM education

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the three winners of its annual Navisite's Next Steminist scholarship program. Now in its third year, the scholarship program is designed to encourage young women to pursue their dreams in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). The three winners are Madison Barnett from Alexander City, Alabama; Lily Chen from Basking Ridge, New Jersey; and Elaine Gombos from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each winner received a $10,000 scholarship toward their undergraduate education.

"We continue to be impressed by the talent of our Steminist winners and their commitment to furthering their educations and making an impact on the world," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer of Navisite. "As these three young women have demonstrated, they are well on their way to becoming the STEM leaders of tomorrow. We are honored to be a part of their journey and help support their goals."

Since Navisite's Steminist scholarship program launched in the U.S. in 2021, the company has awarded nearly $100,000 in scholarships. In 2022, Navisite expanded the program to India, offering two needs-based scholarships to eligible female candidates who are currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university.

This year's U.S. winners plan to pursue careers in STEM that will enable them to develop new medical devices, improve healthcare, and empower mixed-race youth around the globe.

Madison Barnett is entering her sophomore year at the University of Alabama , where she is pursuing a degree in computer engineering. She's seen how technology can offer life-changing support to those with medical conditions. Barnett plans to use her degree to develop the software behind future medical devices that can treat a wide range of ailments and medical conditions. "It is my dream to recognize and create possible devices that can improve health management," said Barnett, and "to improve the quality of life and empower anyone suffering from an affliction."





Lily Chen is entering her junior year at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ), where she plans to pursue a degree in mathematics and computer science. With a passion for using technology to democratize and improve healthcare, Chen has been busy researching a solution to help improve the diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy. In addition to having her research accepted by the Journal of Medical Imaging and Case Reports, she created a free web diagnosis tool that has benefited thousands. She also developed an iOS app with free notifications to help people track and remember to take medications, a free machine-learning mental health therapy chatbot, and a free COVID-19 data visualization solution. "Over 10,000 people have been positively impacted," said Chen. "This greatly inspires me to continue to expand my research and build free healthcare solutions for the future."





Elaine Gombos is entering her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University to pursue a degree in computer science. With a love of math and coding, her dream is to use her education in computer science to create new technologies that can benefit everyone. One of the areas she's focused on is empowering mixed-race youth worldwide. She'd like to do this through her degree in various ways, such as exploring alternative racial categorization systems, analyzing mixed-race opinions and data, and delving into computational genomic research and their connection to mixed-race identities. "I'm using tech to improve racial relations and to shift away from an outdated, discriminatory framework. That's what I want to do in my future," said Gombos.

For updates on Navisite's Steminist program, please visit Navisite's Next Steminist web page.

