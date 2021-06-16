Navisite Expands Cybersecurity Services with Virtual CISO

ANDOVER, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today an expansion of its cybersecurity services to include a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) offering. The service provides companies with on-demand access to cybersecurity professionals, guidance and expertise to defend against new and evolving threats—removing the skills, resource and budget constraints that hold businesses back from building and maintaining a strong security posture.

"Organizations are struggling to defend against increasingly skilled cybercriminals, toolsets and methods of attack," said Aaron Boissonnault, Navisite's chief information security officer. "Our vCISO service enables companies to overcome these challenges with seasoned cybersecurity leadership and expertise to help build the right security strategy, identify gaps and put the teams, tools and processes in place to reduce risk and support continuous improvement."

Cyberattacks have been on the rise as more organizations move business-critical functions to the cloud and continue to support remote workers and new ways of operating amid the global pandemic. The cybersecurity talent needed to combat these attacks is in short supply. According to an (ISC)² study, the global cybersecurity workforce gap is 3.1 million, with 56 percent of businesses indicating the shortage is putting them at risk.

Instead of having to find, train and continually upskill qualified cybersecurity staff—a costly and time-consuming process—organizations can augment their efforts or outsource entirely to Navisite's vCISO service for CISO-level leadership, backed by a team of experienced cybersecurity professionals available to the company on an ongoing or as-needed basis.

"Navisite has quickly become a trusted partner for Liaison, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership and capabilities with their vCISO service," said Jim Pluntze, CFO of Liaison International, a provider of admissions management and marketing software and services for higher education. "Navisite offers a deep bench of cybersecurity experts with the experience and governance we need to support and continually mature our security programs."

Cybersecurity Guidance Tailored to the Business

With years of experience helping enterprises navigate IT change and protect their most sensitive data and assets, Navisite's vCISO offering brings additional levels of support, including:

vCISO leadership and access to a global team of cybersecurity experts

A cybersecurity risk assessment, including a security gap analysis

Security roadmap development with a corrective, prioritized plan of action

Development of security policy procedures and best practices

Alignment with regulatory compliance, risk tolerance and governance goals

Regular program tracking to continually refine and enhance cybersecurity strategy

