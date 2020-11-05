Navisite Expands SAP Service Portfolio with Acquisition of Dickinson + Associates

ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced its acquisition of Dickinson + Associates, an SAP consulting firm based in Chicago. As a Premier SAP Gold Partner with over 22 years as a leading SAP systems integrator, Dickinson will enhance Navisite's SAP managed cloud services portfolio with end-to-end SAP business application and platform expertise, proven methodologies and customized solutions to address unique industry challenges.

"Dickinson has an excellent reputation in the industry with a strong, continually growing relationship with SAP," said Mark Clayman, CEO at Navisite. "With this acquisition, we'll be able to deliver greater breadth and depth of SAP services to help organizations accelerate their IT transformations, improve operations and reduce costs. This aligns with our broader strategy to combine the highest levels of knowledge, skills and capabilities that span all major cloud and enterprise application providers."

With this acquisition, Navisite significantly expands its addressable market for managed cloud services and professional services engagements during a time when SAP customers are seeking new business outcomes and are embracing the concept of becoming an intelligent enterprise. This acquisition also offers existing Dickinson customers new opportunities for innovation as they adopt SAP cloud technologies and migrate to SAP S/4HANA.

Founded in 1998, with offices in Chicago, New York, Cincinnati and India, Dickinson combines people, processes and technology to help customers improve business operations and realize value from their SAP investments. Dickinson has earned numerous SAP certifications and has been recognized in the SAP ecosystem with accolades for more than twenty years. Most recently, it was named one of three global finalists and the only North American finalist for the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award in SAP cloud solutions for mid-market enterprises. This award recognizes SAP partners for their outstanding contributions, expertise and forward thinking to help clients innovate and achieve their goals.

"By joining forces with Navisite, we will enhance our proposition and value to our customers with a significantly broadened and expanded portfolio of capabilities to help our customers take the next steps in their digital transformation journey," said Donald Dickinson, president and founder at Dickinson + Associates. "As organizations look to drive efficiency and business agility, particularly in today's climate, we will be uniquely positioned to support them with proven SAP expertise and managed cloud services that span platforms and industries."

This news follows a number of strategic acquisitions made by Navisite to expand its portfolio of digital transformation solutions. Earlier this year, Navisite acquired Privo, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner and leading public cloud consulting firm.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

About Dickinson + Associates

Dickinson + Associates is a leading SAP systems integrator that delivers transformational SAP business solutions and Enterprise Support in North America and globally. With deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA, SAP Analytics, SAP Customer Experience, SAP Cloud Platform for integration, automation, and other custom solutions – our team of seasoned industry experts in Manufacturing, Wholesale Distribution, Chemicals, Consumer Products, Life Sciences, and Financial Services provide clients innovative SAP business technology solutions focused on delivering competitive advantage and improving business outcomes. Our unique, business-driven approach emphasizes measurable business results because we are Business People who Know SAP.

