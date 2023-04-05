Navisite Launches Third Annual 'Next Steminist' Scholarship Program in the U.S.

Three $10,000 scholarships will be awarded to young women pursuing their goals in STEM, paving the way for the next generation of female leaders

ANDOVER, Mass., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced the launch of its third annual Navisite's Next Steminist scholarship program in the U.S. Designed to encourage young women to pursue careers in STEM and close the gender gap, the program will award three $10,000 scholarships to eligible female candidates pursuing a degree in STEM. Applications are now being accepted through May 17, 2023.

"It is our honor to provide financial support through our scholarship program to help young women pursue their goals in STEM," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer at Navisite. "With ongoing skills shortages in tech and other STEM fields, we see an enormous opportunity to meet demand with a new generation of Steminists soon entering the workforce. Empowering their success will not only help create a more equal world but also enhance the ability of organizations and industries to drive greater innovation and growth."

Since Navisite's Steminist scholarship program launched in the U.S. in 2021, the company has awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships. In 2022, Navisite expanded the program to India, offering two needs-based scholarships to eligible female candidates who are currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university. Previous scholarship winners are pursuing their educations in a range of STEM degrees, including computer science, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, data science, and more.

For information on eligibility and to apply, visit Navisite's Next Steminist web page. To learn more about Navisite's Steminists, check out the Steminist Spotlight blog series.

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

