Navisite Named on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List as an Elite 150 Company

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Navisite to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2023.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services. Companies in the Elite 150 have an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers.

"It's an honor to be named to the CRN Elite 150 list," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "Companies in the midmarket want a trusted partner that can provide all the IT services and expertise they need, but in a highly flexible, customer-centric business model. That's what we've built at Navisite, and we continue to invest in their success with global capabilities, tailored solutions and flexible approaches that are rightsized for their needs."

Navisite helps midmarket and smaller enterprise companies maximize business value and modernize with a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions. Navisite's team of highly specialized experts and proven methodologies empower customers to navigate change with services that extend across the entire modernization lifecycle, from consultative services around architecture and design to cloud assessments, migration and ongoing optimization and managed services.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

