Navisite President and COO Gina Murphy Honored with Two Prestigious Industry Awards

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite announced today that Gina Murphy, president and COO, won two prestigious awards recognizing her success as a leader in IT: the Women in IT's (WIT) 2021 'Woman of the Year' award and a Bronze Stevie® for 2021 Female Executive of the Year – Business Services for a company with between 11-2,500 employees.

Gina received both awards based on her outstanding leadership at Navisite and throughout her career, where she has spent over two decades helping companies embrace technology-driven transformation and motivating teams to perform at their highest levels. The judges also recognized her significant impact and commitment to elevating others, supporting the community and promoting diversity and inclusion within the technology industry.

"It's such an honor to be recognized by two outstanding organizations: Women in IT and the Stevie Awards, that champion the achievements of female leaders," said Gina Murphy, president and COO of Navisite. "I am proud of all that we've accomplished at Navisite, from building a great customer-centric community and culture to inspiring the next generation of Steminists. Every day, I work with outstanding women in IT, not only at Navisite, by also across our customers and partners, and I'm so encouraged to see more women in leadership roles making a difference."

The Women in IT awards celebrate the outstanding achievements and groundbreaking initiatives by women, allies and organizations who are pushing to inspire real change in the technology sector.

Judges for the Women in IT awards said this about Gina, "This year's Woman of the Year has proved that she leads by example and that she has had a major impact on the organization and wider communities. Her colleagues consider her the heart and soul of the business. She has built a winning culture that has brought together multiple companies under one successful and growing brand."

In addition, Gina was awarded the Bronze Stevie® from more than 1,500 entries in more than 100 categories. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run—worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners."

"Gina is an incredible leader and builder of strong cultures," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "I've had the pleasure of working side-by-side with Gina over the last 21 years, and I continue to be impressed by her business acumen and ability to mobilize teams and accelerate business transformation. We're incredibly proud of Gina's accomplishments and congratulate her for being recognized among her peers as the technology leader we have all come to know."

