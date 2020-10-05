Navisite Research Finds More Than One-Third of Companies Caught Unprepared to Support Large-Scale Work-from-Home Model

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today unveiled new research that found more than one-third (36%) of companies were not prepared to support such a large-scale and abrupt transition to a remote workforce, following "shelter-in-place" mandates issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, more than half of the organizations polled (51%) experienced IT pains during the transition process, with a subset (29%) reporting they are still facing issues.

Navisite polled more than 100 C-level executives and IT professionals in the U.S. to understand the impact of this massive workforce relocation on business operations. Key findings from the survey include:

Before COVID-19, only 14% of companies had more than half of their employees working from home. Post COVID-19, more than 64% of companies have more than half of their workforce remote.

36% of respondents admit their organizations were not prepared for the immediate shift to support so many employees working from home.

51% of companies experienced some IT pains during the transition to a work-from-home model.

29% are still battling these issues in some capacity.

83% of respondents believe their companies will continue with more liberal work-from-home policies post-COVID 19.

