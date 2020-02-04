Navisite Secures Membership to Stringent Azure Expert MSP Program for Second Consecutive Year

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite, an RDX company and a global provider of cloud-enabled hosting, managed applications and technology services, today announced that it has earned its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) certification from Microsoft for the second consecutive year. As a result, Navisite is one of fewer than 50 global Azure MSPs that comprise this distinguished community.

Launched in 2018, the Azure Expert MSP program was developed by Microsoft so customers can easily select a partner that offers the people, processes, experiences and technologies best suited to help them succeed in their cloud journey. Navisite earned its first Azure Expert MSP certification shortly after the program began last year.

"Navisite has a 17-plus year history as a Microsoft partner," said Chris Patterson, senior director of product management at Navisite. "We have more than 460 Microsoft Gold-certified engineers and 115 Azure experts on staff, with more than 1,400 Microsoft certifications. We've invested millions of dollars over the years to become and remain the industry's leading MSP for Azure deployments. This Azure Expert MSP renewal recognition not only validates our efforts to date, but it also highlights our expertise in and success rate with Microsoft Azure projects. Most importantly, it further solidifies customers' trust in our cloud capabilities, and, in an industry consisting of thousands of Azure MSPs, trust and experience are the most important element in a successful customer-MSP relationship."

The prerequisite list for qualifying partners includes Gold Cloud Platform competency status, client references and a pre-audit assessment. The next phase of the program consists of a time- and cost-intensive on-site audit. Similar to its 2018 audit, this year, Navisite's managed services capabilities were evaluated across a variety of categories, including talent, support processes, reference architecture, solution design and migration methodology.

"Navisite has been an influential member of our Azure Expert MSP community over the past year and will no doubt continue to make a significant impact on our customers' Microsoft Azure deployments over the next 12 months and beyond," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner Organization, Microsoft Corp. "Our Azure Expert MSP partners have deep cloud expertise, deliver exceptional client service and success, and offer industry-leading services that are annually validated by an independent auditor, and Navisite has exceeded expectations across the board."

To learn more about Navisite's Azure cloud management solutions, please visit: https://www.navisite.com/solutions/multi-cloud-management/azure-cloud-management.

About Navisite

