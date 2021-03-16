Navisite Strengthens Services with Recertifications for SAP® Solutions

ANDOVER, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that Velocity Technology Solutions, a Navisite company, has been recertified as an SAP-certified service provider of managed services across four areas: SAP HANA® operations, SAP S/4HANA® solutions operations, SAP Business Suite solutions operations and hosting operations. With these recertifications, Velocity Technology Solutions continues to strengthen its capabilities and portfolio of managed services for SAP solutions to help customers adopt cloud technologies from SAP and move to SAP S/4HANA.

Acquired by Navisite in January, Velocity Technology Solutions attained these recertifications based on the strength and depth of their functional and technical capabilities. In order to recertify, a company must complete a rigorous audit every two years to demonstrate the effectiveness of its operations and support services for SAP solutions.

"This strong track record of SAP certifications highlights our ongoing commitment and strength to provide managed services for SAP solutions and software," said Jim Ball, vice president of global alliances at Navisite. "By offering services for a broad range of SAP solutions, and with an outstanding team of business and technical experts, we're uniquely positioned to help customers realize the full value of their SAP investments, reduce costs and transform their businesses across any cloud, including AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure."

Velocity Technology Solutions provides managed cloud services to accelerate digital transformation for businesses using SAP solutions worldwide. Dickinson + Associates, a Navisite company and consulting firm for SAP technology, is an SAP gold partner. Navisite brings the highest levels of business experience, expertise and knowledge of SAP systems to help customers improve business performance to become intelligent enterprises.

For more information on Navisite's SAP solutions and services, visit www.navisite.com/sap-services.

About Navisite

Navisite is a modern managed cloud service provider that accelerates IT transformation for thousands of growing and established global brands. Through our deep technical knowledge and strategic relationships with the world's leading cloud providers, proven delivery methodologies, platform-agnostic approach and worldwide network of highly specialized experts, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to successfully embrace IT change and move their businesses forward. Let us partner with you to navigate the now—learn more at navisite.com.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Navisite

Related Links

http://www.navisite.com

