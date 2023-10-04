Navisite Wins Gold for Navisite SAP Services in the 13th Annual Globee® Business Awards

Navisite

04 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that it has been named a gold winner in the 13th Annual Globee® Business Awards. Navisite was recognized in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution category for its Navisite SAP Services. Navisite's end-to-end SAP Services help customers modernize and digitally transform on the cloud with SAP solutions and technologies, including SAP's modern ERP, SAP S/4HANA.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a Globee Business Award winner for Navisite SAP Services," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "We're committed as an SAP partner to providing the SAP expertise, services, and digital transformation capabilities customers need to modernize legacy environments and unlock their potential on the cloud to drive innovation, growth, and competitive advantage."

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for mid-market and small enterprise companies. As an SAP gold partner, Navisite's team brings a unique combination of business process knowledge, strong credentials for SAP solutions, and deep technical and industry expertise to help customers drive business outcomes and maximize their investment in SAP technologies. Navisite's services for SAP solutions cover everything from migrations, upgrades, and managed cloud services to business application and platform expertise, proven methodologies, and customized solutions to address unique industry challenges.

The 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards honors organizations with exemplary performance across diverse business domains. This prestigious award shines a spotlight on outstanding achievements in areas such as innovation, leadership, and customer service. Welcoming participants from startups to established corporations, the awards recognize excellence across all sectors and sizes. A panel of over 500 global industry professionals representing a variety of fields and viewpoints conducted the stringent judging process.

President of Globee Awards, San Madan commended the winners, remarking, "Kudos to the distinguished winners of the 13th Annual 2023 Globee® Business Awards. Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking achievements have set industry standards. You have demonstrated innovation, leadership, and resilience, exemplifying the best in business. I am confident that your accomplishments will inspire others to aspire for more. Cheers to your continued success and your positive contributions to the world!"

Read more about Navisite's SAP services and explore case studies that show how Navisite is helping its customers modernize with SAP.

About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

About Navisite
Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com

