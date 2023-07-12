Navisite Wins Gold in Two Globee Awards Programs

2023 Golden Bridge Awards® and 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business Recognize Navisite for 'Shining a Light on Women in Tech'

ANDOVER, Mass., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that it has been named a gold winner in two Globee awards programs: the 2023 Golden Bridge Awards® and 2023 Globee® Awards for American Business. Both programs recognized Navisite's "Shining a Light on Women in Tech" campaign and commitment to supporting the next generation of women entering STEM fields.

Navisite won a gold for "Marketing Campaign of the Year – Specialty" in the Golden Bridge Awards and a gold for "Campaign of the Year – Corporate Responsibility" in the Globee Awards for American Business.

For the campaign, Navisite polled more than 100 women in technology to understand their daily experiences better. The survey found that the majority still struggle with how they are treated in the workplace, with 75% still being asked to do things like take meeting notes or get coffee. Beyond the survey, Navisite has invested time and resources to encourage women to pursue their dreams in STEM. In 2021, Navisite launched its "Steminist" scholarship program for young women pursuing a STEM degree, which has so far awarded $60,000 in scholarships in the U.S. In 2022, Navisite expanded the program to India to help aspiring female college students in the country.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Globee awards program for our work to help raise awareness and promote women in tech," said Bindu Crandall, chief marketing officer at Navisite. "The gender divide remains a persistent issue in the workplace, and it is important as a technology company to participate in the conversation and help support the needs of women, who continue to be underrepresented in STEM fields."

The 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards celebrates organizations that have demonstrated outstanding achievements, innovation, and excellence across various industries. This prestigious recognition program honors the trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of possibility and made significant contributions to their respective fields. In addition, the 8th Annual Globee Awards for American Business celebrates organizations that have demonstrated unparalleled performance across various business categories. This esteemed accolade recognizes outstanding accomplishments in customer service, innovation, leadership, and more. With participants ranging from startups to small, medium, and large corporations, the awards program embraces organizations of all sizes and industries.

The rigorous judging process involved over 350 industry experts from around the world, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com .

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise, and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build, and support more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

SOURCE Navisite