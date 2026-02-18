NAVN NOTICE: Investigation Launched into Navan, Inc. (NAVN), RGRD Law Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN).

If you have any information that could assist in the Navan investigation or if you are a Navan investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-navan-inc-investigation-navn.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Navan provides AI-powered travel and expense management software. Navan conducted its initial public offering in October 2025, raising $750 million by selling 30 million shares at $25.00 per share.

THE REVELATION: On December 15, 2025, Navan reported its first quarterly financial results as a public company. In doing so, Navan revealed "GAAP net loss was ($225 million), compared to a net loss of ($42 million) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025" and that its usage yield declined to 6.9% from 7.5% the year prior. Navan also disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer, Amy Butte, would be departing from her role. On this news, the price of Navan stock fell nearly 12% to close at $12.90 per share the following trading day, well below its IPO price.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:



Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP