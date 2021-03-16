Nav's Greg Ott Named Best FinTech Company CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav , the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, today announced that Greg Ott, the company's Chief Executive Officer, has been selected as the winner of the "Best FinTech Company CEO" award in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. FinTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization, and their awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies, and leaders in the global FinTech market.

Greg Ott, Nav's CEO, wins FinTech Breakthrough's Best Fintech Company CEO Award.

Since the company's founding in 2012, Nav has helped more than 1.4 million small business owners find the best financing products based on real business data. When Ott joined the company in 2015, he brought years of leadership experience and knowledge of the fintech sector to help Nav grow revenue, expand its partnerships, and reach more small businesses. Ott assumed the role of CEO in 2020, and over the past year has helped lead initiatives to aid small businesses hit hardest during the pandemic.

"We are seeing that traditional banking isn't designed to serve small businesses and Mr. Ott and the Nav team have stepped up in a challenging market to address this need, becoming one of the leading small business financing platforms in the US," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Even before the pandemic, Nav's strides in putting small business interests at the heart of what they do was apparent under Ott. Many congratulations to Mr. Ott for taking home the 'Best FinTech Company CEO' award for 2021."

The 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, and InsurTech.

"Greg's passion and vision for Nav have been essential this year for delivering on our mission to help underserved small business owners get the money they need," says Levi King, Nav's founder and Executive Chairman. "This award is not only a testament to Greg's leadership, but also to the entire Nav team, who are committed to helping small businesses across the country during this unprecedented time."

About Nav

Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav's intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

